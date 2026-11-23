Director Curry Barker explains that the link between Obsession and Anything But Ghosts is a small Easter egg, adjusting fan expectations for the May 2027 release.

Director Curry Barker has officially tempered audience expectations regarding the future of his blockbuster horror film Obsession, clarifying that the movie will not launch an immediate franchise despite its massive commercial success. The director admitted he regrets hinting at a broader cinematic universe because the buzz has created unrealistic anticipation for a direct sequel. Barker explained that the connection between Obsession and his next project Anything But Ghosts is intended to be a subtle detail rather than a pivotal plot point.

Obsession emerged as the highest-grossing horror film of the year, raking in $524 million in global box office earnings. This financial triumph surpassed major theatrical releases such as Resident Evil, Backrooms, Scary Movie, and Scream 7. The movie also achieved Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes, marking a significant milestone for Barker after his previous 2024 film Milk & Serial.

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The upcoming film Anything But Ghosts is scheduled for release on May 7, 2027, and features a minor link to the character Nikki Freeman, portrayed by Inde Navarrette. Barker emphasized to the LA Times that this crossover element is essentially an Easter egg designed for attentive viewers rather than a narrative driver. He stated he wishes he had remained silent so audiences could discover the small connection organically without disappointment.

Barker noted that the intense scrutiny surrounding the Obsession universe has likely ruined the surprise factor for many viewers who are now actively searching for references in the new film. He described the Easter egg as a tiny hint that does not significantly impact the story of Anything But Ghosts. This clarification serves to reset the conversation around the horror hit and focus attention on the upcoming release.

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The success of Obsession has drastically elevated the career profile of its lead actress Inde Navarrette. The actress previously gained recognition for her roles in 13 Reasons Why and Superman & Lois. Her performance as Nikki has now positioned her for a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Rogue in a new X-Men film.

The X-Men movie is directed by Jake Schreier and is set for release on May 5, 2028. It will be the first Marvel film of that year, appearing before Ghost Rider and Black Panther III. The ensemble cast includes Sadie Sink, Christopher Abbott, Kit Connor, Samara Weaving, Maya Boyd, Asa Germann, Ben Wang, and Adam Driver.

Anything But Ghosts features a different narrative focus, centering on a paranormal investigator played by Cooper Tomlinson. Tomlinson stars as a man running a deceptive business who eventually encounters real ghosts. Barker co-wrote the screenplay for the film alongside Tomlinson, expanding his creative roles beyond directing.

The cast of Anything But Ghosts also includes prominent actors such as Bryce Dallas Howard, Aaron Paul, Chris Reinacher, Violet McGraw, and Matthew Lillard. This production marks a significant shift from the original Obsession plot, which explored the toxic relationship between Nikki and Bear Bailey. Bear was played by Michael Johnston, who used a supernatural artifact known as the One Wish Willow to manipulate Nikki.

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The original storyline followed Bear using the One Wish Willow to make Nikki fall in love with him, a decision that quickly led to regrettable consequences. The first film also featured Megan Lawless, Andy Richter, Darin Toonder, and Haley Fitzgerald. Barker served multiple roles during production, writing, directing, editing, and even providing voice work as a customer service representative.

Looking forward, Barker has expressed interest in eventually creating a proper sequel to Obsession or developing an anthology series within the same universe. However, the immediate priority remains the May 2027 release of Anything But Ghosts. Audiences will now have to sift through the new film to find the small Easter egg hinting at Nikki Freeman's fate.