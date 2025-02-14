CurrentBody LED Mask Series 2 Review: A Deep Dive into the Celebrity-Favorite Skincare Device

This review explores the CurrentBody LED Mask Series 2, a popular LED face mask used by celebrities and endorsed by industry experts. It examines the technology behind the mask, its benefits, and its design features.

The CurrentBody LED face mask has been a favorite among Glamour readers since our buying guide first launched in 2023. Its popularity extends beyond our readership; industry experts, including those featured on BBC Radio 4's Sliced Bread LED face mask special, have lauded its effectiveness. Even celebrities like Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Kim Kardashian have reportedly used this mask.

We've previously offered glimpses into its capabilities but never delved into the specifics of why it's so widely acclaimed. This review aims to shed light on that. I was fortunate enough to be among the first journalists to receive the CurrentBody LED Mask Series 2 earlier this summer, and I've been diligently testing it ever since. The CurrentBody LED face mask utilizes 236 LED bulbs that emit three clinically recognized wavelengths: red (633nm), near-infrared (830nm), and deep near-infrared (1072nm). These wavelengths penetrate the skin up to 4cm deep, stimulating cellular activity from within. The mask's design includes multi-way straps for comfortable wear and a flexible mask that covers the entire face, including the chin. A dedicated app called Veritace® allows users to track their progress.CurrentBody, known as beauty experts, prides itself on bringing innovative skincare devices directly to consumers. They believe in the power of beauty technology to go beyond surface-level treatments, reaching deeper layers of the skin. Their product line encompasses a variety of cutting-edge devices, including red light therapy, laser hair removal, microcurrent devices, and hair regrowth technology. The CurrentBody LED Mask Series 2 stands out as their most advanced at-home LED face mask, leveraging clinically proven wavelengths for optimal results.





