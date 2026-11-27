NASA's Curiosity rover discovered unknown crystal formations resembling potato chips in the Nazca drill hole. Scientists investigate these bizarre structures on Mount Sharp.

NASA's Curiosity rover has identified a series of unusual, crystal-like formations on the surface of Mars that closely resemble potato chips. These bizarre structures were detected within the Nazca drill hole, a specific excavation site located on the slopes of Mount Sharp. The discovery has generated significant discussion among space enthusiasts and researchers alike.

Crystal Forms Found in Nazca Drill Hole

The image capturing these chip-shaped crystal forms was acquired on November 7 at approximately 2:07 pm UTC. The photograph was taken using the Mars Hand Lens Imager, known as MAHLI, which is mounted on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm. This high-resolution imagery provides a detailed look at the bedrock containing these unique features.

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The Curiosity rover has been actively exploring the Nazca area throughout the current month. This specific region is characterized by bedrock that hosts these distinct potato chip-shaped crystal forms. The primary objective for scientists at NASA is to better characterize these unusual features to understand their geological origins.

Scientists Struggle to Explain Geological Origin

Despite the high-quality imagery, scientists currently do not know how these potato chip formations form. NASA has stated that a key part of the mission involves better characterizing these chip-shaped features to determine their composition and formation process. The lack of immediate explanation highlights the complexity of Martian geology.

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The rover's presence at the Nazca drill hole allows for close-up examination that orbiters cannot provide. This hands-on investigation is critical for distinguishing between different types of rock structures. The team aims to gather enough data to rule out or confirm various geological theories regarding the formation of these crystals.

Online Theories Range from Manufacturing to Aliens

The sighting of these mysterious objects has sparked huge interest among space fans, who have flocked to social media platform X to discuss their theories. Some users have questioned whether these formations are natural, with one comment noting that such shapes do not appear to arise from standard geological processes.

Another individual argued that the structures are not crystalline or erosive in nature, suggesting they might be manufactured objects covered in dust and dirt. Others have made humorous comments, joking that aliens may have been eating Pringles on Mars for the last 3 billion years. These varied reactions illustrate the public's fascination with unexplained Martian phenomena.

Similar Baffling Formations on Daedalia Planum

This is not the only strange sighting on Mars that has left NASA baffled recently. Just days prior, NASA announced the discovery of a baffling formation of boulders that even its top scientists cannot fully explain. These images were taken from orbit and reveal bright rocks arranged into rows.

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The boulders are separated by gaps ranging from 16 to 33 feet, which equates to five to 10 meters. These formations resemble the whorls in a fingerprint and are located on the Daedalia Planum, a vast lava field on the slopes of the great Tharsis volcanoes. The terrain sits at an altitude of 17,900 feet, or 5,455 meters.

Scientists describe this strange terrain as looking like it has been raked into furrows, similar to a Japanese dry garden. NASA scientists explained that some process has evidently sorted and segregated the larger boulders from the finer soil. However, they admitted that exactly what that process is remains a perplexing puzzle for researchers to solve.

Mars is the fourth planet from the sun and is characterized as a near-dead, dusty, cold desert world with a very thin atmosphere. Despite these harsh conditions, it is a dynamic planet with seasons, polar ice caps, canyons, and extinct volcanoes. Evidence suggests it was more active in the past, making it one of the most explored planets in the solar system.

It is the only planet where humans have sent rovers to explore the surface directly. One day on Mars takes a little over 24 hours, while a full year is equivalent to 687 Earth days. The planet has a surface area of 55.91 million square miles and is located 145 million miles from the sun. Its gravity is 3.721 meters per second squared, with a radius of 2,106 miles. Mars is orbited by two moons named Phobos and Deimos.