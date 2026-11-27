NASA's Curiosity rover has identified bizarre potato chip-shaped crystals in the Nazca drill hole on Mount Sharp, puzzling scientists and sparking online speculation.

NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered strange potato chip-shaped crystal formations in the bedrock of Mount Sharp, a discovery that has left scientists baffled and space enthusiasts debating their origins. The image capturing these unique geological anomalies was taken on November 7 at approximately 2:07 pm UTC.

Mysterious Chip Shaped Crystals Found

The Curiosity rover acquired this image of the chip-shaped crystal forms using its Mars Hand Lens Imager, known as MAHLI, which is located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm. This month, the rover has been actively exploring the Nazca drill hole, an area characterized by bedrock containing these distinctive potato chip-shaped crystal forms.

Also read Lexus TZ Electric SUV UK Launch Spring 2027 Undercuts Range Rover

NASA has stated that a key objective of the current mission phase is to better characterize these chip-shaped features. Despite the high-resolution imagery provided by the MAHLI instrument, scientists currently have no definitive explanation for how these specific crystal structures form on the Red Planet.

Public Reaction and Online Theories

The sighting has sparked significant interest among space fans, who have flocked to the social media platform X to discuss their theories regarding the unusual geological formations. One user suggested that the structures do not appear to arise from standard geological processes, noting that the shapes do not look crystalline or erosive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another commenter humorously speculated that the formations looked like something manufactured and covered with dust, joking that aliens might have spent the last 3 billion years eating Pringles and using the entire planet as a personal trash can. A third user quipped that NASA appears to be taking close-up pictures of cat litter and presenting it as Martian geology.

Additional Puzzling Martian Features

This discovery is not the only strange sighting on Mars that has left NASA scientists perplexed this week. Just days prior to the chip formation discovery, NASA reported a baffling arrangement of boulders on Mars that even top experts cannot explain. Images taken from orbit reveal bright rocks arranged into rows separated by gaps of 16 to 33 feet, or five to 10 meters.

These Martian zen gardens are located on the Daedalia Planum, a vast lava field on the slopes of the great Tharsis volcanoes. The terrain sits at an altitude of 17,900 feet, or 5,455 meters, and scientists describe the strange terrain as looking like it has been raked into furrows like a Japanese dry garden.

Scientific Mystery and Ongoing Analysis

NASA scientists explained in a blog post that some process has evidently sorted and segregated the larger boulders from the finer soil. However, they admitted that exactly what that process is presents a perplexing puzzle that requires further study. Mars remains a dynamic planet with seasons, polar ice caps, canyons, and extinct volcanoes, offering continuous surprises for exploration missions.