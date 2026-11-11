Curating a Festive Wardrobe

The author shares their approach to party style, balancing effort with comfort and classic chic with new pieces, focusing on a black and gold palette for longevity and versatility.

Party style is always a conundrum to me. I want to feel like I’ve made an effort, but not too much. I prefer to invest in things that have longevity, but I also like the feeling of having something new to wear.

I want to look classic and chic, but not boring. I’d prefer not to be in pain for most of the evening – but I’ll always choose fashion over comfort . So this week, I’ve started curating my festive wardrobe for the weeks ahead.

Also read Unfazed Indian Consumers Defied Expectations This Festive Season

I’m sticking with a classic palette of black and gold, for versatility but also because I can't imagine there will be a winter that this combination doesn’t feel right. The With Nothing Underneath cropped blazer below is the most expensive buy here, but it’s also the piece that will undoubtedly endure year after year. I love it as an alternative to a regular tuxedo jacket – it looks effortless with jeans but also higher-waisted trousers and cigarette pants.then you must.

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It originally came in an icy blue shade too, which disappeared quickly and there are a few other colourways available too – they’re all the perfect little detail to layer under a white shirt and black tux, that says ‘party’ in the coolest and most subtle way. Other pieces I especially love: these Mint Velvet sequin trousers for their texture and the Monsoon bag, Boden flats and H&M shirt for their statement bows.from H&M. The simple shift dress, with its bateau neckline and short hemline are givingPerfect for layering, I love that this gives just a nod to party. H&M Sequin-fringed mini dress, £32.99This bag looks so much more expensive than it is. If you’re going to do sequins, make them shaggy – then keep everything else simple. Channel you inner New Romantic with an oversize bow and cuffs. With Nothing Underneath Belgravia Cropped Tuxedo, £350