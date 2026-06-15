Curaçao makes World Cup history: Winners and losers from Day 4

Curaçao might have been blown out by Germany, but they were big winners on Day 4 of the World Cup after a magical goal.

is over and done with, but don't fret, Monday has another four game set coming up with favorites like Spain and Belgium making their tournament debuts.

Coming into the World Cup, Sweden was looked at as an undeserving participant. They didn't win a single game in their European qualifying but through a loophole found themselves with a second chance in a playoff, where they narrowly beat Poland to make it into the dance. But after Sunday, no one is going to question whether they should be at the World Cup.

Sweden looked incredible in their 5-1 win over Tunisia, showcasing a lethal attack spearheaded by a seemingly fully healthy Alexander Isak. While South America still have heavy hitters like Argentina, Uruguay, and Colombia to make their debuts, it hasn't been a pretty start for the continent.

Brazil, aside from one moment of brilliance by Vinícius Júnior, looked middling; Paraguay got crushed by the United States; and on Sunday, Ecuador, with their elite defense, got upset by an energetic Ivory Coast quad. Things will almost certainly turn around once Lionel Messi steps onto the field, but for now, it's been a rough watch. Usually when you call someone a"winner" in a 7-1 game, you give that prestige to the team that scored seven goals.

Not on this occasion, though, as Curaçao might have gotten flattened by Germany, but they left with their heads held high after scoring the first goal in the country's history at the World Cup. For a nation of only a little over 150,000 people, that goal meant everything for the people watching at home. It's everything that the World Cup is about.

Instead of hunkering down and crossing their fingers to lose 3-0 or 4-0, Curaçao played their game and were rewarded with a brilliant moment that will stand the test of time. Usually, leftover beer cans and popcorn bucks win at the end of games when fans get up from their seats to head to the exits.

Not whenis playing in an international event, though, as usual, the foreign fans traveling to watch their team play didn't leave the stadium until they picked up all the trash in their area. What is a viral clip to millions one day is just another Japanese sporting event for the fans in attendance.





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