Cupertino takes a Thanksgiving break on November 26, 2026. Episode 9 returns December 3, 2026, on CBS featuring Michael and Olivia defending a wrongfully imprisoned teen against AI-fabricated evidence.

Michael Ruzo and Olivia McCourt, the central figures in the legal drama Cupertino, will be absent from CBS screens on Thursday, November 26, 2026. The series has taken its first scheduled break of the 2026-2027 television cycle to accommodate the Thanksgiving holiday programming block. This hiatus provides a necessary pause for the David versus Goliath narrative that has captivated audiences since its October 8, 2026 premiere.

Thanksgiving Break and CBS Programming Changes

CBS has strategically replaced the usual Thursday night lineup with special holiday content rather than airing new episodes of Cupertino. The network will broadcast The JLO Show during the first two hours of the evening slot. This programming decision ensures that viewers can fully engage with holiday entertainment and major sporting events without competition from scripted drama. The schedule change reflects standard industry practices for major holidays that draw large family audiences.

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Following The JLO Show, CBS will air a rerun of the drama series Elsbeth. This placement allows the network to maintain viewer retention during the break while avoiding the intense competition of the NFL. The Chiefs versus Bills game is scheduled to air during the time slot when Cupertino typically broadcasts at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Avoiding this high-profile sporting event is a common strategy for television networks seeking to maximize overall viewership.

Michael Ruzo and Olivia McCourt Legal Case Updates

Michael Ruzo and Olivia McCourt have spent multiple episodes demonstrating the dual nature of artificial intelligence in modern legal proceedings. Their firm frequently represents whistleblowers, startup casualties, and ordinary citizens against dominant technology conglomerates. These characters navigate a landscape where AI can be both a dangerous adversary and a helpful tool for their defense strategies. The show has highlighted the essential need for regulatory guardrails in the rapidly evolving tech sector.

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The duo operates as scrappy underdogs in a cutthroat environment within Silicon Valley. Created by Robert King and Michelle King, the series explores the complexities of power and innovation through legal battles. Michael and Olivia have successfully switched sides when AI assistance proved beneficial for their clients. Their approach emphasizes the human element in a digital world, making them compelling figures for audiences concerned about technological growth.

Next Episode Details and Winter Break Schedule

Cupertino Season 1, Episode 9 titled Khalil and Luke will air next week on Thursday, December 3, 2026. Michael Ruzo and Olivia McCourt will defend a teenager who has been wrongfully imprisoned by a tech-biased judge and an assistant district attorney. The defense team must argue against the use of AI-fabricated precedent to secure their client's freedom. This case directly addresses the risks of algorithmic bias in judicial processes.

The upcoming episode focuses on the allegation that AI systems generated fake quotations, citations, and even entire court cases to justify the imprisonment. Michael Ruzo and Olivia McCourt will need to expose these fabrications to prove their client is innocent. This narrative thread continues the series exploration of how technology can manipulate legal outcomes when not properly regulated. It serves as a critical commentary on modern judicial integrity.

Nichole Return and Audience Availability

The character Nichole makes a return in the December 3 episode, opening opportunities for Michael Ruzo to address his unresolved feelings for her. Their past interactions demonstrated a strong professional partnership even during personal conflicts. The characters must put their differences aside to tackle the complex legal challenge ahead. This subplot adds emotional depth to the high-stakes legal maneuvering typical of the show.

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Viewers who miss the Thanksgiving break can stream all eight previously aired episodes of Cupertino on Paramount Plus. This platform provides immediate access to the 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes-rated drama for those not interested in football or holiday specials. The streaming option allows fans to catch up on the Michael Ruzo and Olivia McCourt dynamic before the December return. The series continues to prove its worth as a must-watch Thursday night program.

The break also allows the production team to prepare for the winter schedule. With one more episode airing in 2026, the show maintains a steady presence until its winter hiatus. Fans can look forward to a thrilling hour of drama that combines legal intrigue with social commentary. The decision to avoid NFL competition highlights CBS confidence in the Cupertino brand strength.