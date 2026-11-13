Cupertino S01E07:YUNGWOOD Preview: Method Man Guest Stars

Method Man guest stars in tonight's new episode of CBS's Mike Colter and Rachel Keller-starring Cupertino, S01E07: 'YUNGWOOD.'

Cupertino S01E07,"YUNGWOOD," brings Method Man in as a rap legend battling an AI music studio over creative rights. Michael and Olivia’s latest Cupertino case gets personal as Michael faces off against his own father as opposing counsel.

The episode preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and key details on tonight’s new Cupertino legal showdown. There’s also an early look at Cupertino S01E08,"Judith & Michael," centered on a journalist framed for murder.on hand to welcome us back. In S01E07:"YUNGWOOD," Michael and Olivia represent legendary rapper YUNGWOOD in a case involving AI and creative rights – a case that gets very personal for Michael.

Also read Apple Employee Arrested After Fatal Crash in Cupertino

After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more, get an early look at – Michael and Olivia try to save art and original music by suing an AI-music studio that is releasing copycat songs and negatively impacting legendary rapper YUNGWOOD's to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. Joining Colter and Keller are"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared duringof the upcoming CBS series.

"The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small.

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