Along with a preview of tonight's re-airing of CBS's Cupertino, S01E06: 'Harper,' we look ahead to December 3rd's S01E09: 'Khalil & Luke.'

CBS’s Cupertino re-airs S01E06 “Harper” tonight, with Michael and Olivia battling an AI-rigged transplant case in traffic. Cupertino returns December 3 with S01E09 “Khalil & Luke,” centering on a wrongfully imprisoned teen and AI-faked precedent.

S01E06 “Harper” features Erich Bergen guest-starring as Carl Kenner, from writer Keith Eisner and director Rosemary Rodriguez. Robert King says Cupertino taps Silicon Valley’s AI power imbalance, with Mike Colter and Rachel Keller taking on tech elites.on Sunday nights. With the hit series set to join Marshals and Tracker beginning in 2027, we've got another"rewind" episode tonight: S01E06:"Harper.

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" An AI algorithm's decision to swap around an organ donor list could prove deadly. The problem? A traffic jam has everyone fighting the legal battle from their cars. But we have more than just a preview of tonight's re-airing for you to check out.

With Cupertino returning on December 3rd, we have an official overview and image gallery for S01E09:"Khalil & Luke.

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"– When Christy's roommate is denied a transplant due to an AI algorithm swapping the order of the list to put a wealthy man above her, Michael and Olivia race to get a judge on board to stop the surgery. Meanwhile, due to a traffic jam, everyone involved must fight this legal battle remotely from their cars.

Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Cupertino Season 1 Episode 9:"Khalil & Luke" – Michael and Olivia defend a wrongfully imprisoned teen against a tech-biased judge and an ADA citing AI-fabricated precedent. Meanwhile, sparks reignite between Michael and Nichole.

Written byPhoto: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley. Joining Colter and Keller are"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared duringof the upcoming CBS series.

"The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small.

"Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Preview: New Balloons & Floats! From Bluey to Sonic the Hedgehog, here's a sneak peek at the new balloons and floats on tap for the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Check out our preview for CBS's Tracker S04E07:"That's the Job," and a look ahead to S04E08:"Hide and Seek" and S04E09:"The Retreat.

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"Before tonight's new episode of HBO and creator Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age drops, check out our updated S04E04:"Good Taste" preview. Along with a preview of CBS's Marshals, S02E07:"Under the Influence," we have a look at S02E08:"Bad Medicine" and S02E09:"Off the Rails.

"Frank's in charge, and a boa constrictor goes MIA in tonight's episode of FOX's Animal Control, S05E08:"Boas and Spiders. " Here's a look!100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Preview: New Balloons & Floats! From Bluey to Sonic the Hedgehog, here's a sneak peek at the new balloons and floats on tap for the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Check out our preview for CBS's Tracker S04E07:"That's the Job," and a look ahead to S04E08:"Hide and Seek" and S04E09:"The Retreat.

"Before tonight's new episode of HBO and creator Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age drops, check out our updated S04E04:"Good Taste" preview. Along with a preview of CBS's Marshals, S02E07:"Under the Influence," we have a look at S02E08:"Bad Medicine" and S02E09:"Off the Rails.

"Supernatural's Jared Padalecki on his and Jensen Ackles' mindsets before deciding to wrap up the series and going out on a high note.