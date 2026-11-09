Cupertino Rewind: See How It All Began (S01E01 & S01E02 Preview)

CBS is re-airing the first two episodes of Robert King and Michelle King's series Cupertino, starring Mike Colter and Rachel Keller.

CBS is re-airing the first two episodes of Robert King and Michelle King's series Cupertino, starring Mike Colter and Rachel Keller. CBS turns Sunday night into a Cupertino showcase, airing a new episode plus encores of the first two episodes.

Cupertino S01E01, “Michael & Olivia,” introduces the fired lawyers who launch a firm to battle Silicon Valley giants. Cupertino S01E02, “Vik & Bo,” centers on a drone death case as Michael and Olivia defend coder Vik Malhotra. Official preview videos for Cupertino Episodes 1 and 2 offer an early look at the CBS legal drama from Robert and Michelle King.by dedicating Sunday night to the hit series.

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After dropping a new episode to kick off the night, CBS is also airing two encore episodes so that new viewers can get caught up on how it all came together. In honor of tonight being so special, here's a look at the official previews for S01E01:"Michael & Olivia" and S01E02:"Vik & Bo.

"Rachel Keller as lawyers Michael Price and Olivia Siffre, who are wrongfully terminated from a tech start-up. Michael and Olivia join forces to form their own law firm to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths of Silicon Valley.

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Also, Michael's former assistant, Christy Palladino to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley.

Joining Colter and Keller are"We are interested in legal shows only in the way that they reflect what's going on in the reality of the moment," Robert shared duringof the upcoming CBS series.

"The reality of the moment is tech is everywhere, AI is everywhere, and the Goliaths that control trillions and trillions of dollars and the economy are in one place: Silicon Valley. The difference between what the top people are making and those in the middle and the bottom, and how AI is closing down middle management, there's never been a David versus Goliath-ness of this size, where the Goliaths are so large, and the Davids are so small.

"Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. CBS is re-airing the first two episodes of Robert King and Michelle King's series Cupertino, starring Mike Colter and Rachel Keller. Along with a preview of FOX's Animal Control, S05E06:"Baked Chickens and Rat Dogs," we also look ahead to S05E07:"Stuffed Cats & Goslings.

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CBS is re-airing the first two episodes of Robert King and Michelle King's series Cupertino, starring Mike Colter and Rachel Keller. Along with a preview of FOX's Animal Control, S05E06:"Baked Chickens and Rat Dogs," we also look ahead to S05E07:"Stuffed Cats & Goslings.

"With the next chapter unfolding tonight, here's a look at the next episode of HBO's The Gilded Age Season 4, S04E02:"You Won't Hear Me Beg. "SNL Cut For Time: Druski, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes & Jeremy Culhane are Republican candidates who want you to forget about their ads. NCIS: New York Previews November 17th's S01E06:"My Companion" We've got an early look at CBS's NCIS: New York S01E06:"My Companion," starring LL Cool J and Scott Caan, and hitting on November 17th.