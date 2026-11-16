Cupertino Debuts on CBS With Perfect Critical Score and Streaming Growth

CBS returns with hit series Tracker and NCIS alongside new drama Cupertino. The show stars Mike Colter, features AI themes, and earns a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score upon premiere.

CBS has officially launched its fall programming lineup, introducing a blend of returning franchise staples and fresh original series designed to capture broad audience interest. The network continues to leverage its most recognizable brands, confirming the return of high-rated staples such as Tracker, Marshals, NCIS, and Fire Country for upcoming seasons.

Alongside these established pillars, CBS is debuting a new legal drama titled Cupertino, which stars Mike Colter as an underdog attorney confronting major technology corporations. The series explores the legal and ethical complications surrounding rapid artificial intelligence innovation, addressing specific issues like rogue chatbots and dangerous agentic models that reflect current technological trends.

Also read Cupertino Ratings Success Proves Network TV Viability Against Streaming Giants

Cupertino Receives Perfect Critical Acclaim

Cupertino has achieved a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes following its premiere, indicating universal critical approval for its approach to the genre. The consensus highlights the series' ability to combine sharp wit and addictive courtroom storytelling with a sophisticated examination of the moral complexities inherent in the modern tech industry.

Critics emphasize that the show crafts biting satire while maintaining surprising human depth, setting it apart from standard procedural formats. This perfect rating underscores the strong reception from reviewers who appreciate the nuanced depiction of legal battles in an era where technology companies often prioritize innovation over societal consequences.

Advertisement

Mike Colter Leads Cast in Tech Legal Drama

The series stars Mike Colter in the lead role of Michael Price, reprising his dynamic from the hit show Evil. Colter is joined by Rachel Keller, who portrays Olivia Siffre. The narrative follows the duo as they are fired from their prestigious Silicon Valley firm, prompting them to establish their own practice to defend individuals caught in the crossfire of corporate tech disputes.

Cupertino is created by Michelle King and Robert King, the seasoned husband-and-wife writing duo responsible for other successful television franchises including The Good Wife, Evil, and Elsbeth. Their collaboration with Colter marks a reunion of sorts, bringing their distinct storytelling style to a contemporary setting that mirrors the real-world challenges facing the legal and technology sectors.

CBS Fall Strategy Balances Hits With New Originals

While Cupertino leads the new wave of original content, CBS is simultaneously bolstering its schedule with other major franchises. NCIS: New York joins the lineup as a gritty expansion of the long-running franchise, featuring LL Cool J and Scott Caan in key roles. This strategy reflects the network's approach of maintaining audience retention through familiar hits while testing new creative directions.

Additional programming includes Eternally Yours, a quirky vampire sitcom, and other new additions designed to diversify the Thursday night lineup. These shows aim to complement the heavier legal drama, offering viewers a varied selection of genres to sustain engagement throughout the week as the network navigates a competitive television landscape.

Advertisement

Viewership Gains and Streaming Performance Data

Early performance metrics indicate strong audience interest in Cupertino, with the premiere episode doubling its live viewership numbers after seven days. This significant surge demonstrates the series' ability to attract viewers beyond its initial broadcast window, a trend increasingly vital for modern television success.

The show has also performed exceptionally well on streaming platforms. According to data from FlixPatrol, Cupertino ranks as the third most-watched series on Paramount+ via Amazon at the time of reporting. This streaming success highlights the growing importance of multi-platform distribution in reaching viewers who prefer on-demand content over traditional live broadcasting.

Air Times and Scheduling Details

Viewers can tune in to catch new episodes of Cupertino on Thursdays at 10 pm. The specific time slot places the series in direct competition with other primetime offerings, relying on its strong critical reception and streaming momentum to maintain its audience. The network's clear scheduling strategy aims to maximize exposure for this high-potential original series.