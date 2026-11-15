CBS premieres Cupertino, a prescient legal drama from Robert and Michelle King. The series tackles Silicon Valley tech giants and AI crises with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

Robert King and Michelle King have launched their new procedural series, Cupertino, on CBS television. The legal drama officially premiered on October 8, marking the latest entry in the duo's celebrated career of creating high-stakes courtroom narratives. The show introduces a fresh dynamic within the network genre by focusing on the legal battles against Silicon Valley powerhouses.

Underdog Lawyers Take On Tech Giants

Michael Price, played by Mike Colter, finds himself dismissed from his previous legal employer, a catalyst that leads to the formation of a new firm. He partners with Olivia Siffre, portrayed by Rachel Keller, who is characterized as a gullible attorney entering the fray. This unlikely alliance between the experienced but fired Price and the naive Siffre forms the core partnership driving the narrative forward in Cupertino.

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The series is set in Cupertino, California, a location synonymous with the technology industry. The storyline depicts a landscape where tech entrepreneurs have established a new class of wealthy and entitled adversaries. These formidable foes currently operate with unchecked power, presenting significant legal and ethical challenges for the underdog lawyers attempting to hold them accountable in court.

Prescient Storylines Address Modern Tech Crises

The writing team behind the show has crafted narratives that feel terrifyingly prescient regarding current technological anxieties. Episodes explore wildy timely issues including the far-reaching impacts of artificial intelligence chatbots and the dangers of voice cloning technologies. These storylines dive into real-time issues that are already becoming embedded in daily life for consumers and corporations alike.

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Further narrative depth is added through plots involving military drone catastrophes and the emergence of an AGI deepfake that appears to have a mind of its own. The script does not merely react to current events but predicts near-future crises, delivering action-packed storylines that keep viewers engaged. This approach sets the series apart from generic legal dramas that often fall into predictable patterns of procedural repetition.

Cast Dynamics Drive Critical Acclaim

Cupertino has earned a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting widespread critical approval of its execution. Mike Colter has developed Michael Price into a protagonist defined by intelligence, integrity, and a compelling screen presence. His performance anchors the show, providing a stabilizing force amidst the chaotic legal landscape depicted in the series.

Rachel Keller holds her own as Olivia Siffre, portraying a character who is naive and inexperienced yet essential to the partnership. The platonic chemistry between Colter and Keller creates a believable professional bond that feels earned rather than contrived. This strong central dynamic helps the show thrive, allowing the actors to fully inhabit their roles and deliver nuanced performances.

The series follows a structure where each episode features a new case for the lawyers to tackle. These individual stories are woven together with overarching plotlines that carry significance throughout the entire season. This format ensures that the audience remains invested in both the immediate legal victories and the long-term development of the characters. The combination of prescient themes and strong acting ensures Cupertino stands as a must-watch addition to the legal drama genre, appealing to fans who missed the network equivalent of shows like Suits that previously dominated streaming platforms like Netflix.