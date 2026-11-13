Cunningham's incredible night — 52 points, 11 assists, no turnovers — saves Pistons in double OT

Cade Cunningham scored 52 points and had 11 assists, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 144-140 win over Washington in double overtime

to a 144-140 win in double overtime Thursday night. He became the first player since at least 1978 with at least 50 points and 10 assists in a game with no turnovers.

In a game that was tight pretty much throughout, Cunningham kept mistakes to a minimum while still being incredibly productive.3-pointer at the buzzer tied the game at 121. Then Washington scored the first seven points of overtime, but there was still plenty of time for Cunningham. A jumper, two free throws and a 3-pointer later, he'd tied the game at 130.and Cunningham.

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Davis had 30 points and 15 rebounds for the Wizards before fouling out in the second overtime after Cunningham made a 3 to put the Pistons up 135-132.added 30. The Wizards had not had three 30-point scorers in a game since Nov. 18, 1969, when the team was called the Baltimore Bullets and Mike Davis, Earl Monroe andCunningham equaled the fourth-highest scoring total in franchise history for the Pistons.

Jerry Stackhouse scored 57 points in a 2001 game, Kelly Tripucka had 56 in 1983, Dave Bing had 54 in 1971 and George Yardley scored 52 in 1958.

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“He led us through the fourth quarter and overtimes,” said Thompson, who had 17 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds. “He did what he does. One person can't just guard him. ”2026 NBA Rookie Of The Year Odds: Boozer Favored; Lendeborg Surging2026 NBA Cup Odds: Celtics Now Favored; Wemby Leads MVP RaceFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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