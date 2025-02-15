Cumberland Valley's Buzalka Scores Touchdown in Victory Over Central Dauphin

This image captures Cumberland Valley's Nolan Buzalka celebrating a touchdown with his teammates during their game against Central Dauphin. Buzalka, a standout receiver and East Stroudsburg recruit, finished his senior season with impressive numbers and helped lead the 6-6 Eagles to victory.

He was a key contributor to the 6-6 Cumberland Valley team. PennLive reporters provide comprehensive coverage of high school football in Pennsylvania, encompassing both on-field action and off-field narratives. From analyzing game strategies to highlighting player journeys, we strive to offer a complete understanding of football in the Keystone State.





