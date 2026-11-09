Cumberland Island Land Swap Proposal Sparks Debate

The National Park Service proposes exchanging federal land with Carnegie descendants for private homes, drawing fierce opposition from conservationists who claim it privatizes public wilderness on Georgia's barrier island.

The National Park Service is advancing a controversial land swap proposal for Cumberland Island, a remote barrier island in Georgia, which has ignited intense debate among conservationists, federal officials, and descendants of industrialist Thomas Carnegie. The plan involves exchanging approximately 9,800 acres of federally protected wilderness for private property held by two branches of the Carnegie family, allowing for the construction of up to eight new residential structures on the island.

Core Details of the Land Swap Proposal

The proposed exchange aims to consolidate private ownership on the western side of the island, where historic plantations and family homes exist, while enabling the National Park Service to designate the eastern Atlantic beachside area as strictly protected wilderness. Park Superintendent Melissa Trenchik has defended the arrangement as a necessary step to prevent unchecked development and to allow federal managers to better interpret the natural and cultural resources in sensitive coastal zones. The land currently held by the government would be transferred to the Carnegie descendants, who would gain the right to build modest homes under strict conservation limits that cap building heights at 35 feet.

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Conservationists Criticize Development Limits

Joseph Manning, an attorney with the Washington D.C.-based conservation group Defenders of Wildlife, strongly opposes the deal, arguing that the permitted 15,000-square-foot allowance for residences, including driveways and outbuildings, far exceeds what can be considered modest. Manning asserts that the proposal effectively swaps federal wilderness for McMansions, benefiting a special interest group rather than expanding public access. He contextualizes the Cumberland Island controversy as part of a broader trend under the Trump Administration to privatize public lands, suggesting that such land exchanges are increasingly designed to benefit a handful of individuals or families rather than the general public.

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Carnegie Descendants Defend Stewardship History

Barclay McFadden, a great-great-grandson of Thomas Carnegie, rejected the characterization of his family as modern-day robber barons, emphasizing that five generations of the family are buried on the island and that it remains a sacred place for them. McFadden, who is involved in one of the land deals, argued that the hysteria surrounding Gilded Age wealth is unfounded and pointed to the family's historical role in protecting the island from commercial developers in the 1970s. His cousin Jamie Ferguson, who co-owns the Greyfield Inn with approximately 40 other individuals, expressed trust in the family legacy, noting that the mansion was previously used to educate visitors through tours and remains a central part of the island's cultural heritage.

Public Reaction and Future Implications

The proposal has generated significant public engagement, with the National Park Service receiving more than 12,500 comments from citizens concerned about the preservation of Cumberland Island, which has been managed since 1972. Critics worry that allowing new construction in a landscape that includes salt marshes, maritime forests, and pristine beaches accessible only by ferry could set a dangerous precedent for other national seashores. As the debate continues, stakeholders remain divided on whether the land swap will ultimately enhance the island's preservation efforts or compromise its ecological integrity for private gain.