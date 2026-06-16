Cumberland County woman loses nearly $2,000 in tech support scam while searching for help

A Cumberland County woman is sharing her story after losing nearly $2,000 in a tech support scam that began while she was trying to protect herself.The woman, w

A Cumberland County woman is sharing her story after losing nearly $2,000 in a tech support scam that began while she was trying to protect herself.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was using her computer in September 2025 when it suddenly froze and displayed a message instructing her to contact Microsoft support. But unlike many scam victims, she said she didn’t call the phone number listed on the screen.

Instead, she tried to verify the information herself.

“I did not call that number,” she told CBS 21. “I did a Google search to try to get a number for Microsoft support. I thought I was going about it the right way. ”The woman said she searched online for a Microsoft support number and reached someone she believed was a legitimate Microsoft technician.

According to her account, the caller appeared professional and even directed her to what appeared to be a LinkedIn profile to show credibility. Believing she was receiving real technical support, she allowed the individual remote access to her computer. She said the caller then guided her through several steps involving her bank accounts and convinced her that Microsoft had accidentally deposited money into her account.

In reality, she later learned money had been moved between her own accounts, creating the appearance that she had received funds she needed to return.

“Something just felt wrong,” she said. Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle confirmed a fraud report connected to the incident was filed in November 2025 and remains under investigation.

“We deeply empathize with customers who experience a financial scam and understand the financial and emotional impact these situations can create. When a concern is raised, we conduct a thorough review of the account activity and the information available to us. While we can’t discuss the specifics of an individual customer’s account for privacy reasons, we can confirm that we completed a detailed investigation and the findings support our decision.

” The victim said her claim was ultimately denied because the transactions appeared to have been authorized. She is also dealing with the aftermath of a loan application that was started during the scam, which she said negatively impacted her credit score. Decade-long Cumberland County death investigation ends with arrest of former partner An arrest has been made in connection with the death of 68-year-old John Alleman, who was found dead in his bed in 2015.

Betty Jane Adams was arrested on May 18Skill games could soon face the same rules and regulations as slot machines unless the General Assembly intervenes, thanks to a state Supreme Court ruling. Viewers have been sending in storm pictures and videos to CBS 21, recounting their experiences and highlighting any damage caused by severe weather. One person is recovering after a crash over the weekend in Carlisle.

According to the New Kingstown Fire Company, the wreck happened Sunday morning in the 1400 b





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