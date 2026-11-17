Lower Allen Township police served a warrant for a 34-year-old woman in connection with a nearly $3,500 theft and fraud case in January 2024.

Lower Allen Township police served a warrant for a 34-year-old woman in connection with a nearly $3,500 theft and fraud case in January 2024. Lower Allen Township police served a warrant for a 34-year-old woman in connection with a nearly $3,500 theft and fraud case in January 2024.

According to a news release, it was found that a victim had been at Trader Joe's before going to a nearby Burger King, where he realized he didn't have his wallet anymore. After finding his wallet in the lost-and-found, the victim learned that $350 in cash and a pair of credit cards were stolen.

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He told the police that, after checking his credit card statements, he found that fraudulent purchases were made at the Best Buy off Carlisle Pike totaling $3,474. Ionela Simileanu was charged last week with access device fraud and receiving stolen property. Video surveillance from the Best Buy showed two persons of interest, an unidentified man, later identified as Petrisor Nuta, and Simileanu, who were reportedly seen using the cards.

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