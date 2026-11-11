Culver's to Break Ground on New Cleveland Heights Location Monday

Culver's, the Wisconsin-based restaurant known for its frozen custard and burgers, is set to expand its presence in Ohio with a new location in Cleveland Heights. The groundbreaking ceremony for the restaurant, which will be located at 3907 Mayfield Road, is scheduled for Monday, November 18th, at 10 a.m. The event will feature Mayor Jim Petras and the franchise's owner-operator, Aliza Ocasio, who is returning to her hometown to open the business. Ocasio, a Cleveland State University graduate, trained at a Culver's location in Florida. The new restaurant is expected to open in May 2027.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio - Culver’s is set to open a Cleveland Heights location, with groundbreaking scheduled for next week. In a media release shared by the city of Cleveland Heights, the Wisconsin-based restaurant group known for frozen custard, cheese curds and burgers will break ground at 3907 Mayfield Road Monday.

The groundbreaking ceremony, set for 10 a.m., will include Mayor Jim Petras, city officials and the restaurant’s owner-operator, Aliza Ocasio, according to the release. The release said the new restaurant marks a homecoming for Ocasio, who is returning to her hometown of Cleveland to open the new Culver’s franchise after training at a Culver’s in Florida. She also earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from Cleveland State University.

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“One of my favorite things about working for this company is the people,” Ocasio said. “I have enjoyed working with the team at my location and socializing with the guests. ” The city’s release said the franchise will fill a vacant parcel of land that once housed a movie theater, and the restaurant is expected to be open by May 2027.

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“As she prepares to break ground in Cleveland Heights, she looks forward to building her team and finding ways for the restaurant to serve the community she grew up in,” the city said in the release.