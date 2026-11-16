Culture Corner: JFK Jr.’s Style Explored in New Book by Jeremy Freed

Discover JFK Jr.'s enduring influence on men's fashion in Jeremy Freed's book 'American Style,' exploring his iconic looks and style legacy.

Share this article on Talk It may be more than a quarter century since the death of John F. Kennedy Jr., but his impact on men’sseries earlier this year that chronicled the courtship, marriage and tragic death of Kennedy and his wife Carolyn Bessette in 1999, his influence on fashion remains relevant.

“because nobody else had done it, and I thought there was a tremendous opportunity to talk about somebody who is an American style icon and is incredibly relevant to contemporary style,” he said. When “Love Story” came out, it received a lot of publicity, “but nothing was focused on his style and nothing really explored it in its entirety. I felt like there was a lot more to say.

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”is designed to be a “case study of exceptional personal style,” Freed writes.

“The point…is not to dress like JFK Jr., it’s to learn how to dress like yourself with as much energy, creativity and individuality as he did. ” The author tapped a wide range of menswear experts to weigh in on Kennedy’s style, from a foreword by Todd Snyder to question-and-answer sections with style historian G. Bruce Boyer, Rowing Blazers founder andas well as RoseMarie Terenzio, JFK Jr.’s personal assistant, who weighed in on how his style changed after meeting, a popular choice of JFK Jr.’s father, who famously wore the company’s sack suit No. 2, a slimmer style that flattered his slender frame.

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From 2005 to 2015,offered a classic suit model called the Fitzgerald as a nod to the former president, and while that model is no longer produced, the retailer continues to make its signature sack jacket. Although his mother would take him to Brooks Brothers for school clothes every year when he was a child, once he was an adult, JFK Jr. opted primarily for shirts and sportswear from Brooks Brothers rather than suits.

“When I knew him, he was really in more of an Italian moment,” said Michael Bastian, creative director of Brooks Brothers. “He was wearing a lot of Armani and Ferre. ” Freed added: “Wearing the same suit as his father, I believe would be antithetical to what his sense of style was all about. He did wear specific items that his father had owned.

I remember there is a pair of yellow slacks that his father was photographed in, and then JFK Jr. wore them as an adult as well, but a lot of his identity was wrapped around trying to distance himself from his father’s legacy and from his family name, and to be his own man. And I believe that a lot of the way he dressed reflects that.

” Bastian, who is featured in the book, said JFK Jr. “has always been a touchstone for me as a designer in my own line and what I do at Brooks Brothers — that offhanded, unconsidered mix of sportswear and tailoring. ” In the book, Bastian relates his “dinner with John,” the time the designer met JFK Jr. at a dinner party.

He was wearing “something Armani, which I thought was interesting, but it could have been anyone, the way he was wearing it. ” Bastian characterized JFK Jr.’s style as classic American: shorts, chinos, T-shirts, sweaters.

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“But how he put it together was really personal. I think that was his real gift — how it just looked like he didn’t think about it at all, but I know he did. ” Snyder agrees. He writes in the foreword that he’s still fascinated by JFK Jr. “because he had a look that was both of the moment and uniquely his.

He had the sport element — the gym shorts, the bunched-up socks and the sneakers — before athleisure became a thing. But he also had this traditional sartorial feel. When he would dress up to go to events, there was nothing more polished, but he had this cool, Cape Cod-casual element, and he could blend those worlds in a really unique way.

”at 195 Broadway during which they will explore JFK Jr.’s personal style, his connection to Brooks Brothers and his impact on American menswear.

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