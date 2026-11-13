Cultivating Solitude

People often avoid solitude, mistaking it for aloneness. With the right approach, solitude can give you the most important company you'll ever have.

In my early 30s, finding myself alone for long stretches in a country setting, I began to notice that going on solitary hikes, which I’d never done before, brought me the feeling of well-being and wonder that novels did.

Alone in the quiet of a mountain trail, I saw the minute detail of each tree and berry bush, the creek below and the stony hilltop, and even the path itself that someone had cleared and groomed. They were all my companions. It was as if solitude had become a voice that I could now hear, and was finding it had so much to say—about beauty, about nature’s magnitude, and the magnitude within.

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That is, I was beginning to find a companionship with myself. It took some years to learn that in solitude, you’re not alone—you’re with yourself. It seems obvious, but was surprising to me. I hadn’t known that being with yourself could be a pleasure, a luxury even, though you may need a therapist, as I did, if your mind seems like a bad neighborhood.

Eventually, solitude became a necessity for me, a place to heal, as Jung wrote, and to rebalance whatever’s gone off kilter in the toss of everyday life. I’d begun to feel beckoned by it, as if I were going to meet a friend. Though that friend is myself, it’s often a part of me that’s not always present or active, but waits for the invitation and the right conditions.

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When I have them, I listen carefully, the way I would to someone I care about. I’m alert to what I discover in my own mind, including the confusing parts, the scary ones, the sadnesses, and those trippy far corners I rarely reach in the company of others.. But sometimes it happens in my office when I’m writing, or in my kitchen on a long afternoon making soup and baking lemon squares.

It’s no longer just an activity to prepare for another better activity that involves people. It’s the pleasure of solitude in itself. Though nature and meditation are common places to find solitude, I’ve learned it can be found in the least likely places as well. A yoga teacher once explained to the class that yoga was developed to create a private inward space where people who live in densely populated places can retreat to be alone.

And it worked, he said, having himself grown up as one of five children in a crowded three-generation New Delhi household. I have a friend who only goes to movies alone to truly appreciate this art form she loves, and for her, that’s solitude. Another friend, a gracious host with ample room for her visitors’ long stays, lets guests know not to talk to her before mid-morning though she might be sitting at the table reading the paper.

It’s how she manages to start the day with the solitude she needs. Everyone, it seems, has to find their own solitude, then cultivate it and maintain it, just as you would a. So, what does solitude offer? An underlying harmony, an equilibrium despite whatever difficulty or disappointment you find yourself in.

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Its real gift, though, is that it gives you yourself, and maybe healing, like Jung says, and sometimes, it gives you what feels like everything. Letters of C. G. Jung: Vol. 2. 1951–1961 .

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