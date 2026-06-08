Cult producer sues Amazon over Golden Globes photo he says falsely linked him to notorious $650M Ponzi scheme

The series called “Hollywood Hustler, Glitz, Glam, and Scam” centers around Zach Horowitz, who scammed investors out of $650 million

Hallivis alleges the series falsely portrays him as Horwitz’s accomplice and implies he knew about the scheme, despite having no involvement in the fraud. ©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett CollectionJavier Etxezarreta/EPA-EFE/ShutterstockAccording to the lawsuit, the fallout has already damaged his career.

Hallivis claims that after the documentary premiered, a well-known actor withdrew from a film project he was developing. The series chronicles how Horwitz was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in 2022 after orchestrating what prosecutors described as the largest Ponzi scheme in Hollywood history.

Zachary Horwitz, 35, flanked by attorneys Ryan Hedges, left, and Anthony Pacheco, was sentenced to a maximum of 20-years by a federal judge for running what prosecutors say is the biggest Ponzi scheme in Hollywood history, as he exitis the U.S. District Court on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Horwitz is required to pay $230 milliion in restitution to victims and must self surrender on March 14, 2022. He fabricated HBO and Netflix contracts that made it look like he had distribution rights for hundreds of films in markets overseas, but in reality had no deals at all.

Horror-film actor Zachary Horwitz, 35, was sentenced to a maximum of 20-years by a federal judge for running what prosecutors say is the biggest Ponzi scheme in Hollywood historyHorwitz defrauded hundreds of investors through his company, 1inMM Capital, by falsely claiming he was acquiring international film distribution rights that would later be licensed to major streaming platforms including Netflix and HBO. Instead, prosecutors said Horwitz used investor funds to repay earlier investors, purchase a $5.7 million mansion, charter private jets and bankroll a lavish lifestyle.

According to court filings, Hallivis argues that the documentary creates the impression he was involved in the scheme through selective editing, photographs and commentary from people connected to the case. One example cited in the lawsuit centers on photographs of Hallivis and Horwitz together during Golden Globes festivities in 2018 at the height of Horwitz’s rise in Hollywood.

In the documentary, a former Horwitz associate claims members of the group never actually attended the star-studded Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

‘As far as the world knows, you were at the Golden Globes,’ the associate says. Hallivis argues the documentary improperly links him to those claims by displaying photographs of him alongside Horwitz, creating the impression that he too was posing as an awards-show insider. The lawsuit contends Hallivis was legitimately attending an HBO event connected to the Golden Globes.

The producer also takes issue with comments made in the documentary by attorney Alex Loftus, who represented investors allegedly defrauded by Horwitz. While a photograph of Hallivis and Horwitz appears on screen, Loftus is heard saying: ‘If Julio was spending all day and all night with Zach Horwitz for months at a time, I don’t see how he would possibly not know that this was a fantasy.

’ Hallivis claims the statement falsely implies he knowingly participated in the fraud and is therefore defamatory. He is seeking compensatory, presumed and punitive damages, along with the removal of the allegedly defamatory content. Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam remains available to stream on Amazon. Zach Horowitz, the man behind Hollywood's biggest $650 million Ponzi scheme. Julio Hallivis, who is suing Amazon, beside his brother Diego.





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