McDonald's Home Alone meal launches December 1, 2026 with Culkin back as Kevin McCallister, plus a Los Angeles pop-up and a free Disney+ Hulu trial.

Culkin is reprising his role as Kevin McCallister for the first time since Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. However, Culkin will not be returning to the big screen. Instead, he will appear in an advertising campaign created in collaboration with McDonald's.

In the commercial, Culkin finds himself alone in a restaurant, mirroring the premise of the Home Alone movies. He then pretends to take his own order and assemble the Home Alone meal, which comes with a variety of themed sides and collectibles. The meal will be available all day starting December 1, 2026.

Also read Macaulay Culkin Returns as Kevin McCallister for McDonald's Home Alone Meal

Home Alone Meal Menu and Collectibles

The McDonald's Home Alone meal includes one of four collectible socks featuring Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, or Kevin. Fans can also order Little Nero's Pizza McShaker fries, a nod to the pizza chain Kevin orders his cheese pizza from in the films.

Customers who order McNuggets or McCrispy strips can add the A Lovely Cheese Pizza dipping sauce. The menu also includes the Everything Sundae McFlurry, which is inspired by Kevin's own invention in the movies.

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Culkin on Why the Collaboration Resonates

Culkin said the Home Alone meal captures something bigger than a single character. In his view, it celebrates a playful spirit that resonates with people across generations.

Culkin also said that bringing the character to life with McDonald's and reliving these moments with his own kids reminds him why fans keep returning to Kevin's story. He described that shared enthusiasm as the magic the campaign is designed to celebrate.

Los Angeles Pop-Up and Disney+ Hulu Offer

McDonald's has set up an immersive pop-up in Los Angeles called the Home Alone challenge. The pop-up runs from Friday, December 4 through Saturday, December 5.

App customers can also redeem MyMcDonald's Rewards for a limited free trial of the Disney+ Hulu bundle. The trial gives subscribers a way to stream the full Home Alone movie collection.