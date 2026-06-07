Cuisinart's New Pan Range Brings Calm Back to Cooking

Cuisinart's new pan range features a detachable handle system that makes it easy to move pans from the hob to the oven, straight to the table and then into the fridge. The stackable design means they all sit within one another, and can even double as serving dishes or handy bowls. The set is also completely PFAS-free, responding to growing demand for safer, non-toxic cookware.

With house prices climbing and new build homes getting smaller, more and more Brits are opting for small space living. While these small spaces can save you money, they come with a serious downside - limited storage space.

Thankfully, the days of crowded drawers and scratched pots are a thing of the past, thanks to Cuisinart's new pan range. The Cuisinart ClickSmart Nonstick Detachable Cookware Set features a detachable handle system. Home chefs can easily move the pans from the hob to the oven, straight to the table and then into the fridge, while the stackable design means they all sit within one another, and can even double as serving dishes or handy bowls.

It also makes life easier when it comes to putting them away - as you don't have awkward handles jutting out at annoying angles. Caroline Ross David e Silva, Product Marketing Director at Cuisinart, said: We know kitchens are under more pressure than ever, with people trying to do more with less space while also making more conscious choices about what they cook with.

This set was designed to simplify every stage of cooking-reducing clutter, cutting down on washing up and offering a PFAS-free solution people can feel confident using every day. It's about giving people cookware that fits how they actually live today.

The Cuisinart ClickSmart Nonstick Detachable Cookware Set features a detachable handle system The detachable handle system means home chefs can easily move the pans from the hob to the oven, straight to the table and then into the fridge To save space, most people stack pots and pans on top of one another and pull one out by leveraging the handle. But earlier this year Chris Townsend, a home moving expert, revealed doing this is one of the most common and damaging mistakes people can make.

He warned the weight and friction involved with sliding pots and pans on top of each other can cause a surprising amount of damage over time. The inside of your pans takes the brunt of the damage when they're stacked, Mr Townsend, from Three Movers, said. Every time you place one pan inside another and shift them around, you're creating friction that gradually wears down the surface. For non-stick pans, that damage can happen faster than most people realise.

If your kitchen has wide drawers or cupboards, storing pans side by side rather than stacked can help protect them, Mr Townsend said. A ceiling-mounted or wall-hung pot rack can also be a space-efficient way of storing your pans while ensuring they stay protected. Vertical pan organisers, either freestanding or fitted in a cupboard, allows pans to stand upright and separately from one another.

Cuisinart ClickSmart Nonstick Detachable Cookware Set £149.99 Shop The set includes However, for those who simply don't have the room for these options, using pan protectors placed between stacked cookware can significantly reduce the risk of scratching. Cuisinart's new range also stops people from simply pulling the required pan out using the handle - which helps to prevent unnecessary scratches.

Its research found that almost half of Brits lack sufficient kitchen storage, and have blamed clutter as a contributing factor to their everyday stress. This set is designed to bring calm back to cooking, it said. Its clever, compact design saves up to 75 per cent of cupboard space, stacking neatly into one organised footprint - ideal for smaller kitchens, shared spaces or anyone looking to declutter.

It added: This set is also completely PFAS-free, responding to growing demand for safer, non-toxic cookware. Our verdictI've been trying out Cuisinart's range at home for a few weeks and can honestly say it's been a gamechanger for my kitchen storage. My older pans were big and bulky, taking up most of the cupboard due to their long handles and awkward size.

My older pots and pans (left) took up a lot of room in the cupboard, and were quite scratched and damaged. The new range (right), however, fits neatly inside itself and comes with pan separators to protect them Since they were stacked on top of each other, every time I tried to slide one out it would inevitably scratch the surface of another.

These new pans, with their clip-on handles, mean I can neatly store the pans in half the space and easily remove the stack to get out the one I need. Read More You're loading your dishwasher WRONG! Experts reveal exactly how to pack your crockery - and why you should NEVER pre-rinse dishes They're also much lighter than my previous pots and pans, but feel incredibly sturdy once the handle has been clipped on.

I'm super impressed by how non-stick they are, and the fact that they can also be used as serving bowls or to store food in the fridge. I recently wrote a story about how we're all storing our pans wrong, leading to them become warped and scratched





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Cuisinart Pan Range Detachable Handle Stackable Design PFAS-Free Non-Toxic Cookware Kitchen Storage Clutter Cooking Cookware

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