The Chicago Cubs found their next big bat on November 24. In the process, they may have made it more expensive for the Mariners to find theirs. Chicago agreed t

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki looks on during batting practice prior game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Chicago Cubs found their next big bat on November 24. In the process, they may have made it more expensive for the Mariners to find theirs. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Suzuki’s representatives have told suitors he wants to beat Sato’s guarantee. So much for the Cubs doing Seattle a favor by spending their money on somebody else.

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They gave Joel Wolfe a pretty solid opening line. To be honest, at least the Mariners aren’t doing this dance with Scott Boras, who’s representing Randy Arozarena and reportedly aiming for six years and $150 million.