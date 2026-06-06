Cubs Snap Giants' Three-Game Win Streak

The Chicago Cubs snapped the San Francisco Giants' three-game win streak with a 2-1 victory, thanks to a strong performance from their center fielder and a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

charged the ball but couldn't come up with it and was charged with an error. That allowed Swanson - who was slowing at third - to continue home.

The Cubs center fielder added two singles on a 4 for 5 afternoon to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games. Crow-Armstrong, who made a nifty sliding catch in the sixth, has 11 home runs. worked around a walk, pitching a scoreless 10th for the win. Hentges , who entered in the 10th, took the loss.hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in top of the ninth to put the Giants ahead 2-1, but their three game-win streak ended.

Brown allowed no runs and one hit while striking out five, walking one and hitting a batter in 5 1/3 innings. Brown exited after a season-high 87 pitches in his sixth start since joining Chicago's rotation on May 8. , but he entered as a pinch automatic runner in the 10th. The two-time Gold Glove winner entered the game batting just .180.

Crow-Armstrong hit first solo shot in the sixth, hammering Roupp's high sinker deep to right to tie it at 1-1.





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Chicago Cubs San Francisco Giants Hitting Streak Home Runs Pitching Performance

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