Cubs snap 10-game losing streak with 10-4 win over Pirates

The Chicago Cubs ended their 10-game losing streak with a 10-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ian Happ hit a tiebreaking three-run home run and drove in five runs on Wednesday night while playing in his hometown as the Chicago Cubs ended their 10-game losing streak with a 10-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates .

Happ's three-run shot snapped a 4-4 tie and started a six-run inning that helped the Cubs get their first win since May 15. Pinch-hitter Michael Conforto hit a two-run home run later in the inning to extend the lead to 10-4. Happ also hit a two-run single in the first inning to open the scoring and has reached base in each of his last 40 games in Pittsburgh. He was one of five Cubs with two hits.

Brandon Lowe hit a three-run homer for the Pirates and rookie Konnor Griffin had a solo blast that drew the Pittsburgh into a 4-4 tie in the fourth inning. Chicago is just the second team in major league history to have two 10-game winning streaks and a 10-game losing streak in the same season, along with the 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers. Jacob Webb struck out the side in order in the sixth.

Yohan Ramirez , who allowed Happ's home run, was charged with four runs in 1/3 inning. Neither starter factored in the decision as Cubs veteran Jameson Taillon and Pirates rookie Bubba Chandler both allowed four runs in five innings. Taillon has lost his four previous starts. Chandler has gone seven starts since his only win of the season.

Wednesday marked the 2,000th regular-season game played at PNC Park, which opened in 2001. The Pirates have a 1,003-996-1 record there. Cubs RHP Colin Rea starts Thursday night against 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner RHP Paul Skenes in the finale of the four-game series.





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