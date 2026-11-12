Cubs named top potential landing spot for Braves All-Star free agent

The Chicago Cubs are being viewed as a top potential landing spot for Atlanta Braves star free agent Raisel Iglesias.

The Chicago Cubs are going to be a very interesting team to watch during this offseason. After a tough postseason that saw them swept by the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series, it would not be too surprising if the Cubs were very aggressive in free agency.

The Cubs want to be true contenders in 2027, and they will need to fix multiple areas on their roster to help their chances of doing so. One specific area that the Cubs would be wise to strengthen is their bullpen. Because of this, they are now being linked to one of baseball's top free agent relief pitchers.

Also read Chicago Cubs Injury News: More Bad News on Ben Brown Raises 2027 Questions

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller named the Cubs as the top potential landing spot for free agent star relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias.

"Because despite the aforementioned free agents, the Cubs are still very much in a championship window. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Alex Bregman, Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner and Michael Busch aren't going anywhere any time soon. Justin Steele should be back for Opening Day, with Cade Horton joining him at some point mid-season.

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Maybe Edward Cabrera bounces back in a big way, too, while Ben Brown picks up where he left off before his neck injury. Something needs to be done about the ninth inning, though, and Iglesias should be the answer," Miller wrote. With the Cubs needing bullpen help, it makes sense that they are being viewed as a top potential landing spot for Iglesias. He would have the potential to provide them with a significant upgrade for their closer role.

Thus, it would be understandable if they pushed hard to sign the 12-year MLB veteran in free agency this offseason. Iglesias just had a very good season with the Atlanta Braves, too. In 59 games this season for Atlanta as an All-Star, he posted a 1-2 record, a 2.55 ERA, 34 saves, and 64 strikeouts. He has also had a 3.21 ERA or lower in each of his last seven MLB seasons.

With this, he is a very dependable relief pitcher and would be a good pickup for a contender like the Cubs. It will be interesting to see if the Cubs end up signing Iglesias from here. On a short-term deal, the Cubs and Iglesias could be a very good match.

After a tough postseason that saw them swept by the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series, it would not be too surprising if the Cubs were very aggressive in free agency. The Cubs want to be true contenders in 2027, and they will need to fix multiple areas on their roster to help their chances of doing so. One specific area that the Cubs would be wise to strengthen is their bullpen.

Because of this, they are now being linked to one of baseball's top free agent relief pitchers.

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"Because despite the aforementioned free agents, the Cubs are still very much in a championship window. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Alex Bregman, Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner and Michael Busch aren't going anywhere any time soon. Justin Steele should be back for Opening Day, with Cade Horton joining him at some point mid-season.

Maybe Edward Cabrera bounces back in a big way, too, while Ben Brown picks up where he left off before his neck injury. Something needs to be done about the ninth inning, though, and Iglesias should be the answer," Miller wrote. With the Cubs needing bullpen help, it makes sense that they are being viewed as a top potential landing spot for Iglesias. He would have the potential to provide them with a significant upgrade for their closer role.

Thus, it would be understandable if they pushed hard to sign the 12-year MLB veteran in free agency this offseason. , too. In 59 games this season for Atlanta as an All-Star, he posted a 1-2 record, a 2.55 ERA, 34 saves, and 64 strikeouts. He has also had a 3.21 ERA or lower in each of his last seven MLB seasons.

With this, he is a very dependable relief pitcher and would be a good pickup for a contender like the Cubs. It will be interesting to see if the Cubs end up signing Iglesias from here. On a short-term deal, the Cubs and Iglesias could be a very good match.