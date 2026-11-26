The Chicago Cubs have addressed two major areas of concern on their roster this week, reportedly signing LHP Trevor Rodgers and Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato. C

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect.

Cubs President of Baseball Ops Jed Hoyer convinced team owner Tom Ricketts to commit $240 million already this offseason on Rodgers and Sato alone. And over the last calendar year, the Cubs have signed five players to contracts over $100 million, the most in MLB history.

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Since the start of 2026 the Cubs have signed 5 different players to $100M contracts including Trevor Rogers and Teruaki Sato Tuesday 💰But even with all that spending, the Cubs are still not a finished product and have clear holes on their roster. Their starting rotation needs multiple arms, and with Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki currently free agents, they'll need to address their corner outfield spots as well.