Cubs Capitalize On Giants' Error For Eighth Walk-Off Win, Beat San Francisco 3-2

Michael Busch singled in the 10th, allowing Dansby Swanson to score on an error as the Chicago Cubs edged the San Francisco Giants 3-2.

Michael Busch singled to right in the 10th inning, allowing automatic runner Dansby Swanson to advance from second and score on an error, and the Chicago Cubs edged theSan Francisco Giants 3-2 on Saturday.

Leading off the 10th, Busch grounded the ball to right off Sam Hentges' 2-2 slider. Victor Bericoto charged the ball but couldn't come up with it and was charged with an error. That allowed Swanson — who was slowing at third — to continue home. Pete Crow-Armstrong's second solo shot of the game, with two outs in the ninth off Keaton Winn, tied it at 2-2.

The Cubs center fielder added two singles on a 4 for 5 afternoon to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games. Crow-Armstrong, who made a nifty sliding catch in the sixth, has 11 home runs. Ryan Rolison worked around a walk, pitching a scoreless 10th for the win. Hentges , who entered in the 10th, took the loss.

Rafael Devers cracked a solo shot in the sixth and Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth to put the Giants ahead 2-1, but their three-game-win streak ended. Brown allowed no runs and one hit while striking out five, walking one and hitting a batter in 5 1/3 innings. Brown exited after a season-high 87 pitches in his sixth start since joining Chicago’s rotation on May 8.

The Cubs left slumping shortstop Swanson out of their starting lineup, but he entered as a pinch automatic runner in the 10th. The two-time Gold Glove winner entered the game batting just .180. Crow-Armstrong hit his first solo shot in the sixth, hammering Roupp's high sinker deep to right to tie it at 1-1.

Dontrelle Willis: I 'Would Love' To See Brewers Acquire Tigers Ace Tarik SkubalLongest Home Runs in MLB History2026 MLB Power Rankings: Spotlighting Every Team’s Ace So Far This SeasonLast Night In Baseball: Mariners Win 7th-Straight With 2nd Walk-Off W In A RowFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website constitutes your acceptance of these





FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cubs vs Athletics Lineup: Cubs Load Up On Lefties to Salvage Series with A'sThe Cubs are looking to salvage their three-game set with the Athletics and avoid a sweep at home, but after two pathetic games the vibes are at an all-time low

Read more »

From San Francisco to San Diego, voters are done writing blank checksFor years, the playbook was simple. Wrap a sales tax in the language of crisis, line up the labor endorsements, outspend the opposition 10-to-1, and watch the measure sail through. As chairman of t…

Read more »

SF Giants lose to Cubs on 10th-inning walk-off single by BuschSan Francisco’s four-game winning streak is its longest this season

Read more »

Cubs Snap Giants' Three-Game Win StreakThe Chicago Cubs snapped the San Francisco Giants' three-game win streak with a 2-1 victory, thanks to a strong performance from their center fielder and a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

Read more »