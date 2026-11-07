Cuban State Security Detains Dissident Journalist Yoani Sánchez

Cuban authorities detained dissident journalist Yoani Sánchez for propaganda charges, marking the latest in a wave of repressive arrests targeting independent reporters in Havana.

Cuban State Security forces detained prominent dissident journalist Yoani Sánchez on Thursday in Havana, charging her with political offenses that human rights advocates describe as baseless. The incident marks the most recent escalation in a coordinated campaign of intimidation against independent media figures operating within the island nation.

Details of Sánchez Detention

Agents from the communist regime's State Security forces detained Sánchez in the early morning hours of Thursday as she left her home in Havana's Nuevo Vedado neighborhood to purchase groceries. According to reports, the journalist was able to send a brief four-word message in Spanish shortly after her departure, stating that police had kidnapped her.

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Neighbors in the apartment building confirmed to the reporting outlet that a State Security agent known as Bruno was present on the lower floors of the building at the time of the arrest. Sánchez remained in custody for nine hours before being released on Thursday evening. Upon her release, she stated that she had been formally charged with propaganda against the constitutional order, a legal accusation frequently used by the government to silence critics.

Pattern of Repressive Tactics

This arrest follows a series of aggressive actions against Cuban independent journalists in recent days, signaling an intensification of state pressure. On Monday, Adel Bonne Gamboa, a contributing journalist for the independent outlet Cubanet, was violently detained by Cuban police officers near his residence in Havana. Witnesses described how regime agents shoved Gamboa into a vehicle without displaying identification badges or providing any legal justification for the stop.

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Gamboa had left his home seeking internet connectivity after experiencing days without a working connection. Testimonies indicate that agents also assaulted Gamboa's partner and attempted to seize the mobile device she was using to record the encounter. The outlet characterized the event as a forced disappearance, as relatives and associates lacked information regarding his whereabouts for several hours.

Escalating Intimidation Against Media

The pattern of harassment extends to other contributors of Cubanet, including another journalist detained just hours after Gamboa's arrest. A female journalist named Acosta was handcuffed and forced into a police vehicle by agents while traveling with her pet to a veterinary consultation. Her husband, Ángel Santiesteban, witnessed the aggressive nature of the detention and the subsequent placement of his wife into a state transport.

Acosta reported that she was detained after previously denouncing a State Security agent in civilian clothing for blocking her exit from her residence on October 28. Officials threatened her with criminal charges for acts against personal and family intimacy for recording the encounter. Additionally, she noted that her personal phone was returned in a damaged state, reportedly after a liquid substance was poured onto it, rendering it non-functional.

International Condemnation and Legal Pressure

The U.S. State Department's Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Juan Pablo Segura, publicly condemned the arrests of Sánchez and the other Cuban dissident journalists. Segura also addressed the case of Henry Constantín, director of the independent outlet La Hora de Cuba, who was sent to a punishment cell in late October. Constantín alleged that he was framed for possessing a knife, which he claimed was planted by authorities to incriminate him further.

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Regime officials have consistently demanded that journalists cease collaboration with independent outlets like Cubanet. In December 2025, authorities ordered Gamboa to stop working for the outlet, accusing him of being a mercenary. Despite repeated threats and intimidation throughout 2026, Gamboa continued his reporting, ultimately facing the charges of propaganda against the constitutional order that were now also levied against Sánchez.