In February 1996, three small civilian planes operated by a Cuban exile group were shot down by a Cuban fighter jet over international waters, killing four people. The U.S. is taking steps to indict Raúl Castro, the leader of Cuba, as an indictment would mark an escalation of the Trump administration's pressure campaign against Cuba. The ICAO found that Cuba did not attempt less drastic measures before shooting down the planes, and the incident had significant consequences in U.S.-Cuba relations. The Trump administration has imposed a virtual oil blockade on Cuba, worsening the country's energy shortages and leading to widespread electric blackouts. The administration has pressed Cuba to make political and economic reforms.

In February 1996, three small civilian planes operated by a Cuban exile group took off from a Miami-area airport, searching for people fleeing Cuba. Two of the planes were shot down by a Cuban fighter jet, killing four people.

The U.S. is taking steps to indict Raúl Castro, the leader of Cuba, as an indictment would mark an escalation of the Trump administration's pressure campaign against Cuba. The group, Brothers to the Rescue, was founded by José Basulto, a Cuban American. The ICAO found that Cuba did not attempt less drastic measures before shooting down the planes, and the incident had significant consequences in U.S.-Cuba relations.

Charges against Raúl Castro could come months after the U.S. military apprehended former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The Trump administration has imposed a virtual oil blockade on Cuba, worsening the country's energy shortages and leading to widespread electric blackouts. The administration has pressed Cuba to make political and economic reforms





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Cuban Exile Group Shootdown Raúl Castro Indictment Escalation U.S.-Cuba Relations Pressure Campaign Virtual Oil Blockade Energy Shortages Electric Blackouts Political And Economic Reforms

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