The Cuban government has drawn 'red lines' in response to the threat of a US invasion and the Department of Justice targeting President Miguel Díaz-Canel like Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The move comes as the US continues to intensify its blockade, sanctions, and destabilization efforts against the Cuban Revolution. International solidarity activists are urging the US to lift all sanctions and for the safe return of President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. The US has been waging a campaign of disinformation against the Chavista leadership and the Cuban Revolution, while continuing to deploy military forces and threaten military action. The role of internationalists is to oppose imperialism at home, not to instruct Venezuelans on how to defend their revolution.

Cuba n Envoy Draws 'Red Lines' Amid Specter of US Invasion and DOJ Targeting Castro Like Maduro Supporters of Venezuela 's President Nicolas Maduro gather in the streets of Caracas on January 3, 2026, after US forces captured him.

Venezuela Under Siege: Defending the Bolivarian Revolution Against US Imperialism What some may regard as unjustifiable compromises by the Venezuelan government pale in comparison with our obligations as international solidarity activists: defending Venezuela and Cuba against the policies of imperialism. activists should adopt a stance that does not inadvertently reinforce Washington's drive for domination. Our central responsibility is not to adjudicate every tactical decision made under siege conditions, but to oppose the imperialist aggression that creates those conditions.

The overwhelming structure of US hybrid warfare against Venezuela remains intact, continuing to suffocate the country's economic recovery and undermine its sovereignty. At the same time, the threat of direct military escalation remains ever present, a danger underscored by continuing military deployments, aggressive rhetoric, and repeated threats. What some may regard as unjustifiable compromises by the Venezuelan government pale in comparison with our obligations as international solidarity activists: defending Venezuela and.

The US continues to intensify blockades, sanctions, destabilization efforts, and military threats against these revolutionary processes while simultaneously waging disinformation campaigns against the Chavista leadership and the Cuban Revolution. The role of internationalists is to oppose imperialism at home, not to instruct Venezuelans on how to defend their revolution. Both Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez identified US imperialism as the principal enemy of humanity.

Our primary political focus should therefore remain opposition to imperialist domination, rather than allowing secondary disagreements to obscure the central contradiction. First and foremost, the main blow must be directed against US imperialism. Any discussion of shortcomings, compromises, or concessions should be understood within the context of relentless external aggression, destabilization efforts, and military threats.

That is why internationals vigorously campaign both for the safe return to Venezuela of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores and for the immediate and unconditional lifting of all sanctions. The political choices made by the Venezuelan leadership must ultimately be resolved within Venezuela itself. The role of internationalists is to oppose imperialism at home, not to instruct Venezuelans on how to defend their revolution. with every decision taken under conditions of coercion.

Understanding political decisions made under such circumstances is to situate them within the realities imposed by imperialist military power. This includes the extradition of Alex Saab. A longstanding objective of US policy has been to fracture the unity of the Chavista leadership, military, and popular base. Despite immense pressure, that unity has largely held.

Attempts to counterpose solidarity with the popular base against solidarity with the leadership, however well intentioned, objectively strengthen imperialist aims. We do not know the full extent of the pressures exerted on the Venezuelan government, nor the range of alternatives realistically available under present conditions. The Venezuelan leadership operates under severe geopolitical constraints.

The US openly threatens In conclusion, under conditions of economic warfare, military threat, diplomatic isolation, and perpetual destabilization efforts, Venezuela's contradictions cannot be analyzed abstractly or outside the realities of imperialist power. Given the vast military asymmetry between the two countries, the consequences of direct military confrontation would be catastrophic for Venezuela, potentially including the destruction of vital While continuing to rely upon the Chavista base, the government also recognizes the necessity of building a broader patriotic bloc capable of resisting imperialist pressure more effectively.

Even amid forced compromises, the central achievements of the Bolivarian process remain significant: preservation of the revolutionary leadership, survival against destabilization efforts, and avoidance of a full-scale invasion. The political transitions from Chávez to Maduro to Delcy Rodríguez largely reflect changes in the international geopolitical landscape.

Yet there has remained substantial political continuity within Chavismo, evident in continued In conclusion, under conditions of economic warfare, military threat, diplomatic isolation, and perpetual destabilization efforts, Venezuela's contradictions cannot be analyzed abstractly or outside the realities of imperialist power





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