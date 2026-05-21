Cuban American Community in San Francisco Divided Over Trump Indictment of Raul Castro

The recent federal indictment of Raul Castro by the Trump administration has sparked mixed reactions within the Cuban American community in San Francisco. While the community is preparing for the annual Carnaval festivities, the political climate in Cuba casts a shadow over the celebrations.

The Cuban American community in San Francisco is facing a complex reaction to the recent federal indictment of Raul Castro by the Trump administration. While the Mission District is preparing for its annual Carnaval festivities, the political climate in Cuba casts a shadow over the joyous celebrations.

Daniel Said, the general manager of Cubita restaurant, a popular spot in the Mission, highlights the mixed feelings within the community. He notes a disconnect between Cuban Americans and the Cuban people, stemming from the political situation and the impact of sanctions imposed by the Trump administration. Cubita workers also express concern about the struggles faced by ordinary Cubans, highlighting the need for support and assistance.

They believe the focus on Castro's indictment is primarily driven by political motivations rather than genuine concern for the Cuban people. Despite the complex emotions, participants in the Carnaval festivities remain optimistic, hoping to maintain the spirit of the event while remaining aware of the ongoing situation in Cuba





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