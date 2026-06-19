Cuba's Communist Party announced a series of 176 economic reforms aimed at attracting foreign investment and easing corporate rules for approved individuals. The government blames U.S. sanctions for the crisis, while critics say the measures are a recurring tactic to grant privileges to the elite without liberalizing the economy. Key changes include allowing share purchases and foreign participation but also consolidating corporate control. The reforms exclude taxing the powerful or investing in public infrastructure, highlighting the regime's priorities amid widespread hardship.

The Cuba n Communist Party introduced a new set of economic reforms on Thursday, presenting them as measures to attract foreign investment and navigate a severe economic crisis.

The package, consisting of 176 measures, would ease restrictions for regime-approved individuals to establish corporations or acquire shares in existing entities. Officials, including Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, described the reforms as a "perfecting" of the economy necessary due to an "emergency," while placing blame on the United States, specifically the Trump administration's enforcement of the embargo, for disrupting fuel supplies and remittances.

Critics argue this follows a recurring pattern of the regime periodically announcing "unprecedented" reforms to lure international capital without genuine liberalization. For example, in 2021 the government claimed to have legalized most private businesses, yet in practice only Party allies could operate them. Earlier this year, the Party even encouraged Cuban exiles-many of whom suffered under communist rule-to invest to help sustain the system.

A core element of the latest reforms is to permit companies and approved individuals to buy shares in Cuban enterprises and to allow greater participation by foreign corporations. The government says the changes will also accelerate the creation of new Cuban companies at local and provincial levels, ostensibly to diversify the economy away from the powerful GAESA conglomerate controlled by the military.

However, the reforms also contain provisions that tighten control: a single individual may head multiple corporations, and corporate restructuring will be facilitated to concentrate ownership among a smaller circle. This suggests the goal is not a free market but a managed system that expands opportunities for the Party's inner circle while maintaining strict political oversight. President Miguel Díaz-Canel, subordinate to Raúl Castro, framed the changes as demanded by reality, urging unity, ideological firmness, and "creative resistance.

" The reforms notably exclude any tax increases on the Castro family or the elite, nor do they mandate contributions from these groups to humanitarian projects, infrastructure, hospitals, sanitation, or the power grid. Cuba, as a communist state, cannot sustain itself without substantial subsidies from allied regimes. The loss of Venezuelan oil after the decline of Nicolás Maduro's support devastated the economy, causing fuel shortages and blackouts that exposed the neglect of the national power grid.

The government has failed to invest in maintenance, leaving citizens with chronic electricity problems. While Cuban officials seek financial lifelines from allies like China and Russia, meaningful support has not materialized. The new measures are thus widely seen as a tactical move to attract foreign currency and circumvent sanctions rather than a genuine shift toward economic freedom or improved living standards for ordinary Cubans





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Cuba Economic Reforms Communist Party Foreign Investment Sanctions Raúl Castro Miguel Díaz-Canel GAESA Private Business Venezuela Sanctions U.S. Embargo Tourism Energy Crisis Authoritarianism

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