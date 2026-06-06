Cuba to open hotel sector to management by Cubans at home and abroad after chains leave island

Cuba’s government says it is open to offering the management of the island's hotels to Cubans at home and abroad.

More than half of Latin America ns deported from US to Congo are now back homeA federal judge strikes down Trump administration immigration policy affecting 39 countriesSenate OKs $70B immigration bill after rejecting efforts to permanently ban Trump's settlement fundBears say they are moving forward with Northwest Indiana location for new stadiumActor Anthony Head, known for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 72AP Entertainment WireThe US job market is strong but many Americans are still frustrated by prospects and rising pricesLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyMany soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup.

In heat, doing that is riskyBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itWorries about flying seem to be taking off. Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular music4 years running, Southern Baptists weigh tightening ban on churches with women pastorsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historiaAustralian cockroach kingpin caught with 100,000 illegal insects in record bug bustA federal judge strikes down Trump administration immigration policy affecting 39 countriesSenate OKs $70B immigration bill after rejecting efforts to permanently ban Trump's settlement fundBears say they are moving forward with Northwest Indiana location for new stadiumActor Anthony Head, known for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 72AP Entertainment WireThe US job market is strong but many Americans are still frustrated by prospects and rising pricesLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyMany soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup.

In heat, doing that is riskyBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itWorries about flying seem to be taking off. Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular music4 years running, Southern Baptists weigh tightening ban on churches with women pastorsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia





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Miguel Diaz-Canel Donald Trump Sanctions And Embargoes Cuba Government General News International News Latin America Central America Water Shortages Government Policy Economic Policy Marco Rubio Military And Defense Raul Castro Corporate Management Business United States Government World News World News

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