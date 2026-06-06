Cuba is set to open its hotel sector to management by Cubans living at home and abroad, following the departure of international chains from the island. The country is expecting significant economic benefits from this move. In other news, actor Anthony Head has passed away at the age of 72. The company Anthropic has called for industry coordination to allow for a 'pause' in AI development if risks grow. Astronauts on the International Space Station have briefly taken shelter during a repair to fix a leak. Two men have claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa.

Cuba is set to open its hotel sector to management by Cuba ns living at home and abroad, following the departure of international chains from the island.

This move is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the country. In other news, actor Anthony Head, known for his role in the popular TV series 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has passed away at the age of 72.

Additionally, the company Anthropic has called for industry coordination to allow for a 'pause' in AI development if risks grow. Astronauts on the International Space Station have briefly taken shelter during a repair to fix a leak. Two men have claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa. A raccoon has gone on a drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store and passed out on the bathroom floor.

There are growing concerns about flying and how to cope with in-flight anxiety. A photographer has captured a sense of unity and devotion at the Kaaba during the Hajj. Many soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup, but doing so in the heat can be risky. An Ebola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measures.

Being a night owl may not be great for your heart, but there are steps you can take to mitigate the risks. Earplugs are being promoted as a way to enjoy music at concerts without damaging your hearing. A jury has found Instagram and YouTube liable in a landmark social media addiction trial. Flower gardens can endure hot, dry summers if you choose the right plants.

The Defense Department has slashed its religious designations list from over 200 choices to 31. The US military is awaiting clarity from the Pentagon after Trump's recent visit to Europe. The New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown has been making headlines during the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cuba Hotel Sector Management Anthony Head Anthropic AI Development International Space Station Astronauts 3-Wheel Car Raccoon In-Flight Anxiety Kaaba Hajj Soccer Fans World Cup Ebola Outbreak Night Owl Earplugs Instagram Youtube Social Media Addiction Flower Gardens Defense Department US Military Pentagon Trump NBA Finals Mike Brown

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Actor Anthony Head Dies Aged 72British actor Anthony Head, best known for his roles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has died at the age of 72. His family has announced his death, which comes just six months after that of his partner, animal therapist and rights campaigner Sarah Fisher.

Read more »

Anthony Head, Star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, Dies at 72The entertainment world mourns the loss of Anthony Head, acclaimed actor known for his roles as Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso. He died peacefully at age 72 from pneumonia complications. Co-stars and family share heartfelt tributes, celebrating his talent, kindness, and enduring legacy.

Read more »

Cuba Opens Hotel Sector to Management by Cubans, FBI Fires Analysts, and MoreCuba is set to open its hotel sector to management by Cubans at home and abroad, marking a significant shift in the country's tourism industry. The FBI has fired several analysts who were tied to a disputed memo on 'Catholic ideology'. Taylor Swift has returned to her pop country roots with a new song for the upcoming 'Toy Story 5' movie. Anthropic is urging industry coordination to allow for a 'pause' in AI development if risks grow. Astronauts on the International Space Station have briefly taken shelter during a repair to fix a leak. Two men have claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa. A raccoon was seen going on a drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store and eventually passed out on the bathroom floor. A new kind of date has been making personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friends. A photographer captured a sense of unity and devotion at the Kaaba during the Hajj. Many soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup, but in the heat, doing so can be risky. An Ebola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measures. Challenging your brain can help keep it healthy. One tech tip is to not use rice to dry out your smartphone. The electric guitar has spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams, and generations of popular music. The Southern Baptist Convention is weighing a ban on churches with women pastors. A new excavation at Notre Dame Cathedral has uncovered 1,700 years of history. More than half of the Latin Americans who were deported from the US to Congo are now back home.

Read more »

Anthony Head could do it allAnthony Head could do it all

Read more »