Cuba sees higher risk of US 'military aggression' as talks stagnate

Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal accuses Washington of fabricating pretexts to portray Cuba as threat to US national security to justify aggression.

Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal accuses Washington of fabricating pretexts to portray Cuba as threat to US national security to justify aggression. Havana-Washington relations are on life support following imposition of US energy blockade on Caribbean country in January.

/ TRT World Cuba's Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal sees the risk of US military aggression against the Caribbean nation growing as negotiations between the nations stagnate. Speaking at a legislative hearing at the National Capitol on Thursday to denounce US sanctions on Cuban oil imports, Vidal accused Washington of fabricating pretexts to portray Cuba as a threat to US national security to justify aggression.

Under President Donald Trump, the US has effectively imposed a blockade on Cuba by threatening sanctions on countries supplying it with fuel, triggering power outages and exacerbating its worst crisis in decades. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday he was confident dialogue between the nations, which began around March, would have "a good result.

" Cuban authorities have said they will not allow interference in internal affairs and have criticized the US for a lack of good faith. "A channel of exchange between the two governments remains open, but there has not been much progress. We have reason to doubt the seriousness and responsibility of the United States government," Vidal said.

"We hope that the path of dialogue will prevail at this time, when the aggressive actions that the US government is taking against Cuba cast doubt on the seriousness and responsibility with which it is approaching this process," Vidal told the parliamentary hearing. US military strikes alleged drug vessel in Eastern PacificThe government was pursuing dialogue, but "not so that the US can try to control Cuba's destiny through pressure, coercion and the threat of military aggression," Vidal added.

In the latest escalation in Trump's pressure campaign against Cuba's Communist government, the US formally charged former President Raul Castro with four counts of murder for the 1996 downing of civilian aircraft operated by Miami-based exiles. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has warned that any military action would lead to a "bloodbath" in which thousands of Cubans and Americans would die.

Rodriguez has appealed to the international community for urgent assistance to prevent a disaster on the island during a speech before the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday. CIA Director John Ratcliffe held an exceptional meeting in Havana with senior Cuban officials earlier this month. The encounter followed high-level diplomatic talks in Havana on April 10 — the first time a US government plane had landed on the island since 2016.

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