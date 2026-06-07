Cuba's Leaders Rally Behind Raul Castro Amid US Indictment and Threats

Cuba's government held a public celebration for former President Raul Castro's 95th birthday, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel leading tributes and warning of a decisive battle if the US invades, as the Trump administration escalates pressure with an indictment over a 1996 shootdown.

Cuba 's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, second left, and Raul Castro 's grandson Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, center back, take part in a rally in support of former President Raul Castro in front of the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba , Friday, May 22, 2026, after U.S. prosecutors filed an indictment accusing him of ordering the 1996 shootdown of civilian planes flown by Miami-based exiles.

Castro's celebration of his 95th birthday with top officials and military leaders at the Ministry of Interior in Havana on late Friday offered Cuba's socialist government an opportunity to close ranks and project defiance as the Trump administration escalates its pressure campaign on the fuel-starved island. State TV broadcast footage of Castro, clad in his olive-green military uniform, entering a packed theater to a standing ovation, followed by his grandson and bodyguard, Diáz-Canel delivered an effusive tribute to the “heroism and dignity" displayed by Castro and his late brother, the central figure of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro.

He praised Raúl Castro, who served as defense minister of Cuba for nearly 50 years, for his “courage and loyalty made him a target from a very early age for the intelligence services of our enemies.

" In a more direct response to provocations by the Trump administration, Diaz-Canel warned that “there will be a decisive and resolute battle" if the U.S. acts on its threats to invade the island. “Raúl is Raúl," he said, echoing the slogan that has appeared in billboards across Havana and in a flood of social media posts since the May 20 U.S. indictment of Raúl Castro on murder charges — an apparent attempt to mobilize national unity to counter the government's image of isolation.

“Raúl is Cuba, and Cuba is untouchable. ” Friday's late-night celebration, two days after Castro turned 95, marked a rare public appearance for the low-profile but influential Cuban army general. Although he formally retired from politics in April 2021, Castro is believed to wield considerable political power.flown by Miami-based exiles.

It was the steepest in a series of escalations since the Trump administration all but cut off Cuba’s oil supplies in January, exacerbating the island's long-running The Trump administration demands that Cuba’s socialist government release political prisoners, implement major economic reforms and change its way of governance to avoid becoming a national security threat. Cuba has said it poses no threat to the U.S. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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