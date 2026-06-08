Cuba is now navigating daily blackouts that can last up to 20 hours in some areas.

across Cuba is testing the island’s famed “almendrones,” the vintage American cars that serve as vital shared taxis and embody the island’s These days, many of the iconic gas-guzzling antique cars sit idle, casualties of fuel shortages that have gripped Cuba since January and that Cuban officials blame on a Outside his modest concrete-block home on a dirt road in Las Minas, a town of about 2,000 people on the outskirts of, Diriel Valdez is restoring a 1951 Chevrolet Deluxe.

The burgundy body is intact and the original engine still works. Finding fuel for it, however, is another matter.

“I signed up in February … I’m still somewhere around number 2,800,” said the 27-year-old who runs an auto body shop from his home. The reward for the wait would be 5.3 gallons of gasoline — enough fuel, Valdez says, to get him to the beach. FILE – A man walks past a gas station that has run out of fuel, located near the U.S Embassy, pictured in the background, in Havana, Cuba, Feb. 7, 2026.

The name almendrón comes from the Spanish word for almond, a reference to the rounded shape of the large American sedans imported before Cuba’s For decades, sanctions, shortages and limited imports forced Cuban mechanics to become masters of improvisation. Engines were swapped, bodies rebuilt and replacement parts sourced from wherever they could be found.

“These cars are passed down from generation to generation,” said González, 30. “I had one that belonged to my great-grandfather. It went from him to my grandfather, then to my father, and then to me. ” FILE – Drivers wait in a long line to enter a gas station in Bacuranao near Havana, Cuba, Jan. 30, 2026.

in years. The population, already battered by decades of economic crises and shortages, is now navigating daily blackouts that can last up to 20 hours in some parts of the island. The country produces only about 40% of the fuel it consumes and depends heavily on imports to keep its power plants running and its transportation network moving.on countries that sell or transport oil to Cuba, further complicating the island’s efforts to secure fuel supplies.

Just a single Standing beside his Chevrolet in Las Minas, Valdez, who runs the auto body shop, said the fuel shortage is also affecting his livelihood. He learned auto-body work from his stepfather and has been repairing classic cars since he was 13.

“People don’t want to do major repairs anymore,” he said. “A lot of them have their cars parked. They don’t have much hope that they’ll be circulating the way they used to. ” People drive a classic American car through a barricade set up by residents protesting against prolonged power outages in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

As gasoline becomes harder to obtain, many drivers are turning to Cuba’s black market, where fuel can often be found more quickly, though at significantly higher prices that can reach up to $30 per gallon. Omar Everleny Pérez, a former economist at the University of Havana’s Center of Cuban Economic Studies, said the country’s transportation system still depends heavily on almendrones because modern vehicles remain out of reach for most Cubans.

“They’ve been vital to the transportation of ordinary Cubans,” he said. “Not only in Havana but throughout the country. ” New vehicles have become available in Cuba in recent years, but at prices far beyond the reach of most state-sector workers, Pérez said. That has helped keep the aging American cars on the road, even as a different future is beginning to emerge on Cuba’s streets.

Electric motorcycles imported from China have become increasingly common. Small electric vehicles are also appearing, aided by a growing network of“There are … several WhatsApp groups for us to find rides and so on,“ said González. “But tourism in Cuba is in very bad shape. ”





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