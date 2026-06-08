Cuba's iconic antique cars sit idle as US energy blockade deepens fuel crisis

Many of Cuba's iconic gas guzzling antique cars sit idle, a symbol of the island's ongoing fuel crisis. Since January, the U.S. blockade has starved the island of fuel.

A 7.8 magnitude quake kills 12, destroys buildings and sparks tsunami in southern Philippines6 people hurt in stabbings at New York's Penn Station with a suspect in custody, authorities saysLawsuit seeks to stop the UFC fight on the White House South Lawn for Trump's birthday Donald Trump , Knicks fan, heads back to New York to root on his teamBroadway revivals and 'Liberation' win big at the Tony Awards, hosted by PinkFrom unfilled gas tanks to fewer frills, retailers see US consumers rethink their spendingViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular musicPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsUn terremoto de magnitud 7,8 sacude el sur de Filipinas, causando 4 muertes, daños y un tsunami

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular musicPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsUn terremoto de magnitud 7,8 sacude el sur de Filipinas, causando 4 muertes, daños y un tsunami





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Cuba Opens Hotel Sector to Management by Cubans, FBI Fires Analysts, and MoreCuba is set to open its hotel sector to management by Cubans at home and abroad, marking a significant shift in the country's tourism industry. The FBI has fired several analysts who were tied to a disputed memo on 'Catholic ideology'. Taylor Swift has returned to her pop country roots with a new song for the upcoming 'Toy Story 5' movie. Anthropic is urging industry coordination to allow for a 'pause' in AI development if risks grow. Astronauts on the International Space Station have briefly taken shelter during a repair to fix a leak. Two men have claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa. A raccoon was seen going on a drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store and eventually passed out on the bathroom floor. A new kind of date has been making personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friends. A photographer captured a sense of unity and devotion at the Kaaba during the Hajj. Many soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup, but in the heat, doing so can be risky. An Ebola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measures. Challenging your brain can help keep it healthy. One tech tip is to not use rice to dry out your smartphone. The electric guitar has spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams, and generations of popular music. The Southern Baptist Convention is weighing a ban on churches with women pastors. A new excavation at Notre Dame Cathedral has uncovered 1,700 years of history. More than half of the Latin Americans who were deported from the US to Congo are now back home.

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Cuba to Open Hotel Sector to Management by Cubans, Actor Anthony Head Dies at 72Cuba is set to open its hotel sector to management by Cubans living at home and abroad, following the departure of international chains from the island. The country is expecting significant economic benefits from this move. In other news, actor Anthony Head has passed away at the age of 72. The company Anthropic has called for industry coordination to allow for a 'pause' in AI development if risks grow. Astronauts on the International Space Station have briefly taken shelter during a repair to fix a leak. Two men have claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa.

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Cuba ex-President Raúl Castro makes first appearance since US charges to celebrate birthdayRaúl Castro has made his first public appearance since he was indicted last month by the U.S. for his alleged role in the 1996 downing of two civilian aircraft.

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Cuba's Leaders Rally Behind Raul Castro Amid US Indictment and ThreatsCuba's government held a public celebration for former President Raul Castro's 95th birthday, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel leading tributes and warning of a decisive battle if the US invades, as the Trump administration escalates pressure with an indictment over a 1996 shootdown.

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