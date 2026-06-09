Cuba's iconic vintage vehicles are grounded due to a deepening fuel crisis exacerbated by US sanctions. Meanwhile, Israel and Iran exchange strikes in a major escalation, while former President Donald Trump abruptly terminates an NBC interview. Other headlines include: the Kennedy Center removing Trump branding, a viral trend in Argentina where youth identify as animals, the uncertain future of a famous dog statue in New York, the rise of repair cafes, a photographer's capture of unity at the Hajj, Indigenous fire practices in Brazil, earplug use at concerts, the risks of mouth taping, and Apple's iPhone 17 lineup launch.

Cuba 's iconic antique cars sit idle as US energy blockade deepens fuel crisis Israel and Iran trade strikes in major escalation, Trump abruptly ends NBC interview, changing habits of US consumersKen Paxton's attorney in his impeachment trial endorses James Talarico in US Senate raceThe Kennedy Center drops 'Trump' branding as Bill Maher’s Twain Award guests are revealedViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBroken speaker? Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air.

Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationHulk Hogan murió por causas naturales, indica informe policial de Florida

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBroken speaker? Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air. Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationHulk Hogan murió por causas naturales, indica informe policial de FloridaAvichay Adraee, the Israeli military’s Arabic language spokesman, stands beside weapons the army says were seized from Hezbollah in Lebanon, at an army base in northern Israel, Dec. 23, 2024.

Israel’s Arabic-language military spokesman has been the animated face of its campaigns and the main source of warnings ahead of strikes. That has made him one of the most recognizable Israelis in the Arab world and a focus of fury as well as some fascination.

In social media videos shared to his 2.5 million followers across platforms, the colonel appears in military fatigues, gesticulating as he delivers official statements and mocks Israel’s enemies, often using satire or pop culture references, all in fluent Arabic. In the wars sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack, his social media accounts have carried warnings for civilians to leave —— areas shaded in red on maps of Gaza and Lebanon.

Millions have paid heed, with hundreds of thousands seeking refuge Adraee, who is retiring this year, takes pride in his work. Asked to respond to the fact that many associate him with death and displacement, he said he has helped Arabs to better understand Israel’s military operations.

“Because of these evacuation orders, many millions were saved,” he told The Associated Press. “There’s no other army in the world that acts this way. ”Keeping track of the status of President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for a ceasefire that would end Hamas’ rule in Gaza and rebuilding the territory after a devastating war.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and displaced most of the population of some 2 million,The grim warnings also have made him something of a celebrity. In Lebanon, a look-alike delivery driver posts satirical videos and pranks unsuspecting residents, showing the fear Adraee inspires.

“Avichay Adraee is the face of evil, to me and to the people of Gaza,” said Ayman Ahmad, a resident of Khan Younis in southern Gaza who has been displaced twice during the war. Few people in Gaza had heard of Adraee before the war, he said, but now everyone closely monitors his social media accounts.

Adraee’s family has deep roots in the regionHis father’s family is part of the Jewish community that lived in the area for generations before Israel’s establishment in 1948. His mother’s family came to Israel from Iraq, among hundreds of thousands of Jews from centuries-old communities across the Middle East who emigrated to Israel to escape violence and persecution.

Adraee said he loved watching Egyptian soap operas on Israeli television as a kid and that studying Arabic was “love at first sight. ” He picked up some Arabic at home before studying the language in school and during a stint in military intelligence.

“My ability to speak and absorb Arabic is connected to my roots,” he said. “My grandmother and father were very proud when they saw me on TV speaking in Arabic. ”Adraee became the military’s first Arabic-language spokesperson in 2005, doing interviews with TV outlets, including regular appearances on the increasingly influential Al Jazeera.

He said 2011 marked a turning point with the rise of social media, which was used to great effect during the “People know me, we’ve been through so many wars,” he said.

“But the revolution of social networks in 2011 allowed us to lean on the persona of Avichay. ” Adraee wants his videos to go viral, leaning on the casual nature of social media to get his message across. The military’s claim to have found Hamas infrastructure under a luxury hotel in Gaza made little impact, but Adraee said his satirical video of a Hamas leader leaving a Trip Advisor review for the tunnels was widely shared.

He has sent birthday messages to singers and holiday greetings to Arab influencers, even exchanging public messages with Lebanese journalists who work for Hezbollah-linked outlets.

“We want people to be exposed to the really important and serious messages, the information we’re trying to convince them of, but if you want them to remember you, you have to be more creative,” he said, adding that social media allowed him to “talk directly to the people, above the heads of the government. ”Fawaz Gerges, a professor of Middle East studies at the London School of Economics who was born in Lebanon, said Adraee’s posts are “dreaded and feared because they really carry life and death implications for hundreds of thousands of people.

” Still, “you have some people basically who are fascinated by his personality because he’s now almost an official influencer for Israel,” he said, adding that Israel’s military has spokespeople in several languages, but only Adraee is famous enough to be known by his first name. Gerges said it’s part of a wider trend in which official spokespeople try to make their messages go viral.with Lego characters mocking U.S. President Donald Trump.

The White House has released its own videos celebrating strikes on Iran,It’s not unusual for military spokespeople to have adversarial, if professional, relations with reporters. But Adraee has been accused of justifying the killing of some journalists. The Committee to Protect Journalists says there is a “repeated pattern” in which Adraee “publicly labels Palestinian and Lebanese journalists as militants or terrorists — often without presenting verifiable evidence — before or after they are killed in Israeli strikes.

”, Adraee’s account published a photo of one of them, Ali Shoeib, in military fatigues. The image was later determined to be computer generated. Adraee said it was a mistake not to label the photo as “illustrative,” but insisted Shoeib was a known Hezbollah operative who spied on Israeli positions while working as a reporter for a Hezbollah-linked outlet. Adraee presented no evidence he was involved in fighting.

Israel says it does not target journalists. At least 207 journalists have been killed in Gaza and 16 in Lebanon since 2023, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. After 20 years in the role, Adraee is retiring and will be replaced by Lt. Col.

Ella Waweya, the military’s highest-ranking Muslim woman. A teenager in a Beirut suburb reached out on Instagram and told Adraee that her school was hiding weapons. Israel regularly bombs buildings it says are used by militants, so the message prompted panic, vehement denials by school officials and a search by the Lebanese military, which turned up nothing. It was later revealed the girl was playing a joke with a friend and likely wanted to avoid going to class.

“The fact that the spokesperson is someone you can write to on Instagram, that’s the whole story,” he said.





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