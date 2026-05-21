It took 30 years, and comes as the Trump administration is ratcheting up the pressure on Cuba’s leadership to self-deport as the island nation’s economy is crashing and its people are facing a humanitarian crisis.

According to the indictment by a grand jury in Miami, Raul Castro, then minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, authorized and oversaw a military chain of command that ended with Cuban fighter jets firing air-to-air missiles at civilian aircraft over international waters. Those missiles destroyed the planes without warning and killed all aboard. Trump mulls next move as Iran ceasefire is on ‘life support’. President Trump is committed to restoring a very simple but important principle.

If you kill Americans, we will pursue you no matter who you are, no matter what title you hold, and in this case, no matter how much time has passed. U.S. Southern Command announces the arrival of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the region. While Trump talks about ‘freeing up Cuba’, it becomes clear that the country is falling apart with no way to live, food, electricity, or energy at all.

Trump insists there is no urgency to rush the negotiation process, suggesting he is dealing with people who are ‘far more reasonable and much tougher than people realized. ’ The military may not be needed if the ‘right answers’ are obtained. The Cuban people are urged to directly approach the U.S. for a new relationship between the U.S. and Cuba. The Cuban regime is blamed for plundering billions of dollars and for keeping the country in darkness.

With billions of dollars being plundered, the Cuban people are kept in darkness and the hardest hit areas, like Florida, are facing blackouts due to these plunders





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Regime Change Accountability For Targeting Americans U.S. Principle Corruption Plundering Decay

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