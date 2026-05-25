Cuba Gooding Jr. Joins Action Thriller Movie ‘Lotus’

Cuba Gooding Jr., best known for playing Alex O’Connell in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, has become part of the international thriller movie ‘Lotus’.

Lotus, an international thriller movie starring Cuba Gooding Jr. and Kyle Ford is set to begin shooting in Manila and Brazil. The Australian actor Kyle Ford expressed his excitement about joining the film.

He mentioned the grounded and unpredictable world, as well as the effort to shoot the film with raw intensity. Director Lopez emphasized Lotus’ global appeal and the film being the first of five planned titles under ACT3 and Blackops Studios Asia’s deal. Actor Cunningham describes Lotus as a film designed for a global audience that feels intimate and global at the same time.

The film is the first of five planned titles as part of ACT3 and Blackops Studios Asia’s deal. Mintu Kumar Tomar is a writer covering trending news in entertainment and gaming. He mentioned upcoming movies that the public might be interested in. Netflix has released the trailer and poster for The Marked Woman. HBO Max is releasing Rampage, a movie from 2018.





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