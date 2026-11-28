The Clemson women’s soccer team had allowed multiple goals just once in the previous six games. Colorado needed only game-changing span of 14 minutes to end that streak and make program history.

Colorado forward Hope Leyba sets her eyes on a loose ball during the Buffaloes’ victory against Clemson in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament .

Colorado needed only game-changing span of 14 minutes to end that streak and make a little program history. The Buffaloes rallied from a 1-0 deficit with two goals in 14 minutes in the second half, paving the way for a 2-1 win against the Tigers on Friday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Waco, Texas. Third-seeded CU advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time overall and the first time in back-to-back seasons.

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The Buffs lost in the Sweet 16 last year at Michigan State, but CU will seek its first berth in the national quarterfinals when they face the winner of Friday night’s second-round battle between second-seeded Baylor and Virginia Tech.