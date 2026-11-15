CU Buffs safety Randon Fontenette makes hometown Houston pay

Randon Fontenette wanted a takeaway from the school back home. He got a strip-sack, 13 tackles and a win.

Colorado Buffaloes defensive back RJ Johnson, left, celebrates a tackle with Buffs defensive back Randon Fontenette, center, as Ben Finneseth, right, looks on Friday night against Houston.

had been building for weeks. On Friday night, he cleaned his plate: a strip-sack, a game-high 13 tackles and a win over the team from back home. On Houston’s first snap of the second half, moments after Isaac Wilson threw an interception, the Colorado safety sacked Conner Weigman, a quarterback he heard plenty about growing up in Texas, and knocked the ball loose. Santana Hopper recovered at the CU 45-yard line.

Also read CU Buffs keep bowl hopes alive with upset win over No. 14 Houston

Three plays later, the Buffaloes were in the end zone and on the way to aColorado hadn’t forced a turnover in four its previous five games. It got two Friday, and Fontenette said his “kind of brought us some life back. ”Fontenette grew up in Freeport, Texas, the Cougars once recruited him, and he knew people from home were watching. Houston came in chasing a playoff spot, while Colorado was playing for a bowl game.

Fontenette said that left the Buffaloes with “nothing to lose,” so they went out and played free.

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“He brought me here, I bet on myself to come here for him, and I feel like I owed it to him to give all I had,” Fontenette said of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. The question was about the noise around the program. Fontenette answered with Sanders, saying he went into Friday refusing to leave the field without a win, or at least an impact.

He said Sanders has taught him how to handle things off the field, and how to handle his emotions on it when a game isn’t going his way. Friday was one of those lessons. After Fontenette missed some tackles, Sanders reminded him he’s a good player and told him not to let it shake his confidence.

“ had probably been the most consistent player along with Gideon on the defensive side of the ball,” Sanders said. Fontenette gets frustrated when he can’t make every play, the head coach added, which is almost impossible.

“But I love that he wants to make every darn play. ” Fontenette had the same kind of praise for Lampron, who made 11 tackles Friday and often lines up right in front of him.

“I know I can depend on a guy like Gideon,” he said. Houston scored with 10 minutes left to pull within 35-26, and it went for two. The Cougars motioned tight end Patrick Overmyer, who had just caught the touchdown, to Fontenette’s side, setting up what he read as a pick play. He said Colorado spent the week preparing for Overmyer as a red-zone threat, and he saw it coming.

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Fontenette, who is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, blew up the play by meeting the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Overmyer right at the line of scrimmage.

“I just came down, made contact,” he said. Weigman was forced to look elsewhere, and his pass to Makhi Hughes fell incomplete. Houston missed again on its final two-point try, which kept Colorado’s lead at 10. Colorado plays at Cincinnati next Saturday at 10:00 a.m. MT.

It has to win that one and its finale against UCF to become bowl eligible. That reality wasn’t lost on Fontenette on Friday.

“We’re fighting for a bowl game, so I just felt like I had to leave it all out there,” he said.