CU Buffs keep bowl hopes alive with upset win over No. 14 Houston

Colorado claimed its first win over a top-15 team since 2007 as five different Buffaloes found the end zone Friday night in an upset of the No. 14 Cougars 42-32 at Folsom Field.

Colorado Buffaloes running back DeKalon Taylor, left, runs past Houston Cougars defensive back Jordan Allen, right, at Folsom Field on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Willie Fritz warned his Houston football team about smoke and mirrors.

Colorado still found a way to make an upset appear. In what amounted to the first win over a top-15 team for CU since 2007, five different Buffaloes found the end zone Friday night as Colorado defeated the No. 14 Cougars 42-32 at Folsom Field. Houston took an early 3-0 lead with a 15-play, 66-yard opening drive that was capped off by a 27-yard field goal from Jonathan Dimas.

Also read CU Buffs vs. Houston football: How to watch, keys to the game, odds, staff predictions

Colorado managed a single first down on its initial drive and would not see the ball again until the second quarter. The Cougars grabbed an early chokehold on the game when Makhi Hughes punched in an 8-yard touchdown to give Houston a 10-0 advantage on the first play of the second quarter. Colorado was quick to strike back.

The Buffs started their ensuing drive on their own 6-yard line, but revived the Folsom faithful when Richard Young dashed for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 10-7 with 9:25 remaining in the second quarter. The crowd was silenced less than two minutes later when Conner Weigman found Amare Thomas for a 4-yard score. The Cougars added to their advantage when Dimas drilled a 52-yard field goal with 2:36 left in the half.

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Still, Colorado refused to go silently into the night. The Buffaloes punched back when DeKalon Taylor took a pitch from Isaac Wilson 67 yards to the end zone just 47 seconds later. After the defense forced a three-and-out, DeAndre Moore Jr. returned the following punt 34 yards, giving Colorado the ball at their own 44-yard line with 51 seconds remaining before the break. Four plays later, JaQuail Smith cashed in on a 32-yard rushing touchdown.

Colorado went to halftime with a 21-20 lead despite holding the ball for less than 10 minutes and having nine fewer first downs than Houston. The chaos continued to start the second half. Wilson was intercepted by Javion White at the Colorado 36-yard line, but the Cougars gave it right back when Randon Fontenette forced a Weigman fumble at CU’s 45-yard line.

Three plays later, Wilson connected with Joseph Williams for a 53-yard touchdown, and that gave the Buffaloes a 28-20 advantage. Colorado made it 28 straight points when Kaneal Sweetwyne, in as an injury replacement for Wilson, scampered for a 14-yard touchdown on his first snap with 5:26 remaining in the third quarter. The Buffaloes turned Weigman over for a second time as Boo Carter came up with Colorado’s first interception since Oct. 17, late in the third quarter.

Colorado carried a 35-20 lead into the final frame. The Cougars found the scoreboard for the first time in the second half when Weigman hit Patrick Overmyer for a 22-yard touchdown. Houston failed to convert on its two-point conversion attempt, and the Buffaloes’ lead was 35-26 with 10 minutes remaining. In the end, it failed to matter.

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Colorado extended its lead to 42-26 with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, finished off by a 2-yard score from Young, his second touchdown of the night. The Cougars retained possession with 3:59 left and cut the lead to 10 when Weigman found Trent Walker for a 4-yard score. They once again failed to convert on their two-point conversion attempt and the Buffaloes sealed the game with an onside-kick recovery.

Colorado will travel to Ohio next week to face off with the Cincinnati Bearcats at 10 a.m. MT.