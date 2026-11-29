Colorado’s defense recorded two safeties, two interceptions and 10 tackles for loss in the season finale.

Colorado’s defense recorded two safeties in Saturday’s at Folsom Field, the first time the Buffaloes had done that since at least 1946, according to CU.

Sanders, told about it after the game, wanted to see the paperwork. He did believe what he saw. The first safety came in the third quarter, when UCF punter Atticus Bertrams fell on a bad snap in his own end zone. The second came in the fourth, after Damon Greaves pinned the Knights at their own 1-yard line with a 54-yard punt.

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Three plays later, linebacker Gideon Lampron caught running back Landen Chambers in the end zone.