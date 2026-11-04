CSU Staff Vote on Contract With $3,500 Bonus and Salary Step Scale

California State University staff vote Tuesday on a tentative agreement offering pay raises and a $3,500 bonus. The deal includes salary step scale implementation but faces opposition over temporary contract abuses.

Staff members at the California State University system began voting on Tuesday to ratify a tentative labor agreement reached with university administrators over the weekend. This pivotal vote involves approximately 15,000 members of the California State University Employees Union, representing non-faculty employees ranging from administrative personnel to janitorial staff.

If the union membership approves the agreement, the Board of Trustees is scheduled to formally ratify the contract at its upcoming meeting. The potential approval marks a significant milestone for the workforce, as it would unlock immediate financial benefits including retroactive pay adjustments and new compensation structures that have been under negotiation for months.

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Financial Benefits And Retroactive Pay

Catherine Hutchinson, president of the CSU Employees Union, confirmed that eligible staff could receive a bonus check of approximately $3,500 by December if the deal passes. In addition to this one-time payment, employees will see structured pay raises implemented through the salary step scale, an incremental pay system based on job grade and years of service.

Hutchinson emphasized that the financial corrections included in the agreement justify the decision to sign the tentative agreement. She noted that the amount of money received this year, combined with the correction of step placements for eligible employees, made the compromise worthwhile. The agreement ensures that employees are placed properly on their designated salary steps, addressing long-standing grievances regarding inconsistent pay progression.

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University Administration Position

A spokesperson for the California State University expressed satisfaction with reaching the tentative agreement, highlighting the completion of the negotiated salary step system. The administration stated that employees would be placed on their target salary steps retroactive to July 1, 2026, providing meaningful compensation improvements across the board.

The university system views the implementation of the salary step scale as a critical component of fair compensation. By aligning employee salaries with established grades and service years, the administration aims to create a more transparent and equitable pay structure. This move addresses historical inconsistencies where employees may have been placed incorrectly on lower salary steps despite qualifying for higher tiers.

Opposition From Cal State Long Beach Chapter

Bethany Price, president of the union chapter at Cal State Long Beach, announced she will vote against ratifying the agreement due to unresolved issues regarding temporary contracts. Price argued that the current deal does not fully address the abuse of temporary contracts, which she believes allows management to curtail employment at their discretion without cause.

Price highlighted that many staff members at Cal State Long Beach hold full-time roles such as administrative coordinators but remain on temporary contracts. This status means they can be non-renewed for no specific reason, creating job insecurity for workers who have served the institution for extended periods. She noted that her own salary would move to the end range of her position, reflecting over twenty years of service and previous union-negotiated increases.

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Dispute Over Temporary Employment Practices

Hutchinson acknowledged that the new contract retains the provision allowing CSU to employ individuals for four years on temporary contracts, similar to the previous agreement. However, she admitted that some campuses, including Cal State Long Beach, exploit loopholes by breaking service periods to restart the temporary clock, effectively preventing employees from gaining permanent status.

To address these concerns, the new deal includes a provision forming a working group between CSU and the union to tackle temporary employment issues. Despite this measure, Price remains skeptical, citing a similar committee formed three years ago that resulted in no action. She described the situation as an increase in the abuse of temporary contracts rather than a resolution.

Price stated that while she trusts the bargaining team that this was the best possible outcome at the time, she cannot support a contract that fails to serve her campus adequately. Her stance reflects a broader tension within the union between securing immediate financial gains and demanding stronger protections against precarious employment practices. The final decision rests with the union members as they weigh these competing priorities during the ratification vote.