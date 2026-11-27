Only twice this season have the Rams been held to less than 23 points and CSU has scored 35 or more six times. They put up 38 against Boise State the first time the two teams met just three weeks ago.

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 7: Hauss Hejny #8 of the Colorado State Rams passes against the Boise State Broncos in the first quarter at Canvas Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Fort Collins, Colorado.

While the Colorado State defense has been historically bad this season, the Rams offense has done its part to try to offset its opponents’ points. CSU enters Saturday’s Pac-12 Conference flex game against No. 22 Boise State coming off a 49-42 loss to Fresno State last week — a game in which the Rams made a valiant comeback attempt only for a potential game-tying Hail Mary throw and subsequent extra point to come up short.

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Only twice this season have the Rams been held to less than 23 points, and CSU has scored 35 or more six times. They put up 38 against the Broncos just three weeks ago. The Rams are ranked 26th among FBS teams in averaging 33.7 points per game, and 25th with 440.2 yards per contest.