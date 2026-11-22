The Rams fell to 3-8 on the season and 1-6 in the Pac-12. CSU has one contest remaining, the Pac-12’s flex game, next weekend. That matchup will be revealed Sunday morning.

Colorado State quarterback Hauss Hejny runs into open field against Fresno State on Saturday in Fresno, Calif. Colorado State football lost its fourth game in a row Saturday night, falling to Fresno State 49-42 at Valley Children’s Stadium.

The Rams dropped to 3-8 on the season and 1-6 in the Pac-12. CSU has one contest remaining, the Pac-12’s flex game, next weekend. The opponent and game details of that game will be released Sunday morning. CSU had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds.

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After cutting the Fresno State lead to 49-42, the Rams recovered an onside kick with 25 seconds left. They got to the Fresno State 27-yard line, but a final pass attempt was incomplete as time expired. The Rams had to play catch-up because poor defense proved costly again, as they gave up at least 49 points for the seventh time this season. Also in the game, CSU set a pair of dubious program defensive records.

The 49 points the Bulldogs scored pushed the Rams’ points allowed for the season to 525, passing the previous record of 502 set in 1981. Also, the 475 yards the Rams allowed took that season total to 6,029, surpassing the 5,828 the team surrendered in 14 games in 2013. The game got off to an ominous start for CSU as quarterback Hauss Hejny threw a pick-six on the Rams’ first offensive series.

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However, Hejny recovered and scored both of the Rams’ first two touchdowns, a 23-yard run that tied the game at 7-7 and then a 1-yard run that tied it at 14. Colorado State wide receiver Tommy Maher makes a catch in traffic against Fresno State on Saturday in Fresno, Calif.

However, in the second quarter, the Bulldogs scored twice on a pair of touchdown passes by Jayden Mandal — a 6-yarder to Rayshon Luke and a 5-yarder to Josiah Freeman — to go ahead 28-14 with 5:53 left in the first half. The Rams managed to make a 30-yard field goal to cut the Fresno State lead to 28-17, but that would be as close as CSU would get until late in the fourth quarter.

Fresno State wasted no time extending their lead in the third period. The Bulldogs got the second half kickoff and scored in 57 seconds on a 61-yard run by Bryson Donelson to make it 35-17. CSU kicked another field goal to cut its deficit to 35-20 before another touchdown from Mandal to Freeman increased the Bulldogs’ lead to 42-20.

The Rams chipped away again on a 9-yard run by Mel Brown that made it 42-27 after a failed 2-point conversion attempt. The Bulldogs scored one more time, on a 3-yard run by Luke early in the fourth quarter, and the Rams’ final two touchdowns came on a 5-yard pass from Hejny to Ryan McConnel and a 33-yard throw from Hejny to Daven Amos after CSU recovered a fumble.

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After Amos’ touchdown cut the Fresno State lead to 49-42 following a successful 2-point conversion, the Rams recovered an onside kick but were unable to score before time expired. Although they gave up 475 yards, the Rams outgained the Bulldogs with 571 of their own. Hejny passed for 413 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 73 and a TD. Durell Robinson rushed for 63 yards and Tommy Maher was Hejny’s top target with six catches for 111 yards.